New York Times Calls for UN Takeover of America (Is This Treason?)

Peter Beinart, editor-at-large of Jewish Currents, recently penned an op-ed for The New York Times calling on the United Nations to stage an “international intervention” in order to stop Donald Trump from winning the Nov. 3 election.

by Ethan Huff

Echoing the sentiment expressed by George Soros operative Zack Ford, a queer atheist social justice warrior (SJW) who wants to “fix” America through a foreign invasion, Beinart believes that the only way to ensure the United States loses its sovereignty and is absorbed into the New World Order is to have the U.N. basically take over our country.

“No one knows how Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis will affect his presidential campaign, but before falling ill, he repeatedly suggested that he won’t accept the results of the election, should he lose,” Beinart falsely wrote.

In order to ensure that they win the Electoral College this time around, Democrats “must now win the popular vote by three, four or even five percentage points,” Beinart contends. “They must achieve that margin in the face of a strenuous Republican effort to ensure that many Democratic ballots are not counted.”

Citing “election-monitoring expert” Judith Kelley, dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, Beinart says President Trump’s behavior so far this year is enough to prompt international election observers to “go to countries and write up huge reports about (it) and say, ‘Red flag! Red flag!’”

Beinart’s proposed election interference is what Democrats falsely accused Trump of doing with Russia

Amazingly, Beinart openly proposes having international powers seize control of the U.S. through force if necessary.

This is exactly what Democrats have been falsely accusing the Trump campaign of doing with Russia, by the way.

He also supports efforts by Democrat operatives like John Podesta to steal the election for Joe Biden by urging “blue state” governors to overturn the results if they end up in favor of Trump.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has likewise told Biden directly not to concede the election to Trump under any circumstances.

“Americans are not so inherently virtuous that they can safely disregard the moral discipline that international oversight provides,” Beinart goes on to write, suggesting that outside influence thwarting the election results would be a good thing for American virtues.

“Now that Mr. Biden and other white Democrats are tasting disenfranchisement themselves, they need to learn that lesson, too,” Beinart further contends.

Pope Francis, by the way, has called for similar U.S. absorption into the U.N., which is necessary in order to bring to fruition his New World Order agenda.

For good measure, the U.N. also recently appointed communist China to help lead a human rights panel on free speech, which tells us everything we need to know about this corrupt globalist body.

In conclusion, Beinart made sure to also play the race card in suggesting that America required such interventions in the past to end “American slavery.”

These interventions, he claims, ultimately led to the adoption of the 15th Amendment, which calls for the “elimination of civil, political and judicial distinctions based on race or color in all nations.”

According to Shane Trejo, writing for Big League Politics, these openly treasonous calls for a U.S. takeover suggest that Democrats are less of a political party these days and more like “an ISIS-style terror operation that will lay America to waste if they can’t control the country.”