New Spotlight Coming to COVID Crimes Against Humanity

Germany seems to have become a hotspot for challenge to the official COVID line. Up to now, it’s been most visibly the public, this being the most recent.

Now, however, a professional group has gathered, showing some big teeth, including some high-powered medical and legal ones.

This development — inspired by the questions surrounding COVID, by the unjustified devastations and injustice caused by lockdowns, and by media censorship of professionals offering another point of view — is told in a 49-minute video entitled Crimes Against Humanity.

As of this moment, it’s pulling nearly 1.2 million views, 49k likes and over 10,000 comments.

Fortunately, we have a PDF of an invaluable (highlighted) full transcript (Summary included below), lovingly prepared by the inimitable Claire Edwards, a former staffer and translator at the UN and a skilled, tireless, no-holds-barred worker for truth, social justice and liberty.

The reader can negotiate it in much less than 49 minutes, although the sincerity of the speaker comes across in the video and is worth seeing. Thank you, Claire!

Claire has embellished the video title, based on a comment by Dr Füllmich about the level of this outrage.

I wouldn’t ‘dispute,’ except to say it’s certainly in contention for the ‘honor’ of “The Greatest Crime Against Humanity Ever Committed”.

Especially in the context of COVID being exploited by a relatively few very wealthy people and organizations to push thoroughgoing, societal engineering globally — a sort of phoenix rising from the deliberately wrought lockdown ashes.

All for the good of the people and planet, of course.

Especially if you enjoy meticulous data profiling, total surveillance, with direct micromanagement and thought/ behavior control via technology, the foundation being wireless telecom/WiFi.

Important Note: The doctor talks about a “PCR test” having been created by one Professor Drosten – that was used by Germany to establish its lockdown – without having seen the Wuhan virus (SARS-Cov-2).

The earliest date I’ve been able to find on the isolation and genome description is 2/25/20.

Thus, if Drosten created anything earlier, it was a crapshoot as the doctor suggests (but it also makes a point relating to the doctor’s account of herd immunity).

A bit tricky to get from the video, but clear as day in the transcript (an example what’s so valuable about it): In PDF paragraph C on p. 6, Füllmich notes the origin of PCR, its inventor Kary Mullis.

I spent days off and on in vain trying to find a direct quote from Mullis about the function of PCR, namely, research only, not diagnostics. It seems there are only reports of this. Anyone?

Years later, a new ‘version’ of PCR (full name RT-PCR, RT referring to the process of converting viral RNA to DNA prior to the PCR process) was invented.

It’s called “quantitative” PCR – qRT-PCR. The name is misleading, because it still won’t give viral load in the subject.

For the interested, this matter is addressed in detail in the section Confirmed COVID Cases? in “5G” Hysteria Times Corona Hysteria Equals Hysteria Squared.

Going by a timeline, one can strongly infer that Mullis was talking about the “q” version when he is alleged to have said “Quantitative PCR is an oxymoron.”

Some interesting information there also about HIV/AIDS and big questions surrounding that.

Perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind about the pandemic is that not a single reliable science paper exists proving the SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19 – regardless of any “cases” one might have seen firsthand in people.

Perhaps the most important point to keep in mind about the test, other than its inability to establish viral load, is its ability to call you positive even if your immune function has worked (which ‘they’ give no credence to, other than its imminent ‘perfection’ via poison needle) and de-activated the virus. You are ipso facto an “asymptomatic case.”

The German Corona Investigative Committee has taken testimony from a large number of international scientists and experts since July 10, 2020. Their conclusions are the following:

The corona crisis must be renamed the “Corona Scandal”

It is:

The biggest tort case ever

The greatest crime against humanity ever committed

Those responsible must be:

Criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity

Sued for civil damages

Deaths

There is no excess mortality in any country

Corona virus mortality equals seasonal flu

94% of deaths in Bergamo were caused by transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected old people with weak immune systems

Doctors and hospitals worldwide were paid to declare deceased victims of Covid-19 o o Autopsies showed:

– Fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions

– Almost all deaths were very old people

Sweden (no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics

US states with and without lockdowns have comparable disease and mortality statistics

Health

Hospitals remain empty and some face bankruptcy

Populations have T-cell immunity from previous influenza waves

Herd immunity needs only 15-25% population infection and is already achieved

Only when a person has symptoms can an infection be contagious

Tests:

Many scientists call this a PCR-test pandemic, not a corona pandemic

Very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive

Likelihood of false-positives is 89-94% or near certainty

Prof. Drosten developed his PCR test from an old SARS virus without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China

The PCR test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections

PCR tests are useless for the detection of infections

A positive PCR test does not mean an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found

Amplification of samples over 35 cycles is unreliable but WHO recommended 45 cycles

Illegality:

The German government locked down, imposed social-distancing/ mask-wearing on the basis of a single opinion

The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating

The lockdowns were based on non-existent infections

Former president of the German federal constitutional court doubted the constitutionality of the corona measures

Former UK supreme court judge Lord Sumption concluded there was no factual basis for panic and no legal basis for corona measures

German RKI (CDC equivalent) recommended no autopsies be performed

Corona measures have no sufficient factual or legal basis, are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately

No serious scientist gives any validity to the infamous Neil Ferguson’s false computer models warning of millions of deaths

Mainstream media completely failed to report the true facts of the so-calledpandemic

Democracy is in danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models

Drosten (of PCR test), Tedros of WHO, and others have committed crimes against humanity as defined in the International Criminal Code

Politicians can avoid going down with the charlatans and criminals by starting the long overdue public scientific discussion

Conspiracy:

Politicians and mainstream media deliberately drove populations to panic

Children were calculatedly made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow Corona rules”

The hopeless PCR test is used to create fear and not to diagnose

There can be no talk of a second wave

Injury and damage:

Evidence of gigantic health and economic damage to populations

Anti-corona measures have:

– Killed innumerable people

– Destroyed countless companies and individuals worldwide

Children are being taken away from their parents

Children are traumatized en masse

Bankruptcies are expected in small- and medium-sized businesses

Redress:

A class action lawsuit must be filed in the USA or Canada, with all affected parties worldwide having the opportunity to join

Companies and self-employed people must be compensated for damages

Source: ActivistPost.com / Video Transcript Download (PDF)