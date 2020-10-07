Nazi Submarine That Smuggled Hitler to South America Discovered Near Denmark

A missing Nazi sub believed to have transported defeated Nazi members – including Adolf Hitler – from Europe to South America after the Second World War has recently been found, after remaining hidden for 73 years, at the bottom of the ocean.

Researchers from the Sea War Museum Jutland, who are working on a project to map and salvage wreckages in the North Sea discovered the U-3523 off the coast of Denmark.

The U-3523 was one of Hitler’s Type XXI submarines.

It is believed to have been the first class of U-Boats constructed by the Nazi’s that had the capability of traveling submerged for a prolonged period.

Furthermore, experts note that the U-3523 had a range which allowed it to sail without stopping to South America.

The U-Boat was sunken on May 6, 1945, by a British B-24 Liberator Bomber, the same day the allied forces managed to liberate Denmark from Nazi Occupation.

All 58 crew members of the Nazi sub are believed to have died.

However, because the submarine’s wreckage had not been found, fueled conspiracies it may have escaped.

The sub was eventually located around ten nautical miles north of the city of Skagen, some nine miles west of the position that had been reported by the B-24 Liberator bomber.

The wreckage lies at around 403 feet below the surface, and half of the submarine is buried in the sand.

This fact makes it extremely difficult to access.

After the end of the second world war, and after the Nazi regimen broke apart, there were rumors of high-ranking Nazi officers — including Hitler — fleeing in U-Boats towards South America, carrying massive amounts of gold with them.

[There is one very credible witness (a decorated US prisoner of war) who claims to have seen Hitler in person after his alleged suicided, while he was making his escape from Germany, and countless witnesses who claim to have met with Hitler face to face in Argentina after the war.

One of them confessed to the US secret service that he was tasked to greet Hitler and his entourage in Argentina after making their escape via U-boat (two and a half weeks after the fall of Berlin), and he transported them to a safe house. He contacted the Allies fearing that they are still hunting Hitler and he would be taken out aiding Nazis. You can read more on the subject HERE.

Further proof comes in the form of architect Alejandro Bustillo who wrote about his design and construction of Hitler’s new home which was financed by earlier wealthy German immigrants. I have included Mr Bustillo’s accounts towards the end of THIS article.

But perhaps the most damning piece of evidence lies in Russia. With the Soviet occupation of Germany, Hitler’s supposed remains were quickly hidden and sent off to Russia, never to be seen again.

That is until 2009, when an archaeologists from Connecticut State, Nicholas Bellatoni was allowed to perform DNA testing on one of the skull fragments recovered.

What he sent offset off a reaction through the intelligence and scholarly communities. Not only did the DNA not match any recorded samples thought to be Hitler’s, they did not match Eva Braun’s familiar DNA either.

“The bone seemed very thin; male bone tends to be more robust. And the sutures where the skull plates came together seemed to correspond to someone under 40.”

Bellantoni’s suspicions from physical examination were confirmed authentic when they were backed up by the molecular, genetic analysis.

The skull, which the soviets had proffered as proof of Hitler’s self-inflicted gunshot for decades, belonged to an unidentified female. You can read more on the subject in THIS article.]

Declassified CIA and FBI documents attest Hitler was still alive after the end of the war

Recently declassified documents from the CIA have fueled claims that many of the Nazi top leaders, including Hitler, escaped to South America in the final days of War.

A declassified file from the CIA, dated October 3, 1955, supposedly details how a former SS trooper called Phillip Citroen said how Hitler was hiding first in Colombia and then in Argentina.

To back up his claims, the SS trooper even had a photograph believed to have been taken in 1954 in the Colombian city of Tunja, purportedly showing him with a man said to be Hitler.

The document stated:

“According to Citroen, the Germans residing in Tunja followed this alleged Adolf Hitler with the idolatry of the Nazi past, addressing him as ‘der Fuhrer’ and affording him the Nazi salute and storm-trooper adulation.”

Furthermore, a declassified file from the FBI archives which dates back to September of 1945 offers evidence that Hitler arrived in Argentina via a submarine two-and-a-half week after the fall of Berlin.

The document states:

“By pre-arranged plan with six top Argentine officials, pack horses were waiting for the group, and by daylight, all supplies were loaded on the horses and an all-day trip inland toward the foothills of the southern Andes was started.”

“At dusk, the party arrived at the ranch where Hitler and his party, according to (redacted), are now in hiding.”

