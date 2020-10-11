Mike Pompeo Says He Has Hillary Clinton’s Deleted Emails and Will Begin Releasing Them Before Election Day
ClintonNews

by Cristina Laila

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday dropped a little October surprise said his department has Hillary Clinton’s ‘deleted’ emails and will release them before the election.

“We’re getting them out,” Pompeo told Fox News Dana Perino.

“We’ll get all of this information out so the American people can see them,” Pompeo said. “There will be more to see before the election.”

“You will remember there was classified information on a private server. It should never have been there. Hillary Clinton should never have done that. It is unacceptable behavior.”

Earlier this week Trump lashed out at Mike Pompeo for withholding the release of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“He’s running the State Department,” Trump said earlier this week on “Fox and Friends.”

“Forget about the fact they were classified. Let’s Go. Maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them, okay.”

President Trump on Friday said Hillary Clinton belongs in jail during his rally on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

Recall, it was Judicial Watch in 2015 that blew the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server while she was the head of the Department of State.

Hillary Clinton famously shrugged her shoulders when a reporter asked her about “wiping her server” — “You mean with a cloth?” she said snarkily.

Hillary Clinton has repeatedly stated her BleachBit emails were personal in nature and only pertained to her daughter Chelsea’s wedding and yoga.

