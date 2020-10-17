Your Entire Life Will Soon Be Controlled by Tracing Apps Funded by Rockefeller, Clinton Foundation

As soon as they are ready for full commercial release, a new series of smartphone apps funded and created by Rockefeller and Clinton Foundations, among other nefarious players, will control every aspect of post-COVID life.

by Ethan Huff

According to reports, the non-profit trust Commons Project Foundation, part of the World Economic Forum, is set to release three different smartphone apps – CommonHealth, COVIDcheck, and CommonPass – that together will collect, store and monitor people’s health data in order to determine where they are allowed to travel, study, work and live.

The Commons Project website explains that, with support of the Rockefeller Foundation, new “platforms and services” will soon be introduced to tightly regulate life after COVID-19.

We also know that part of the plan is to implement the World Economic Forum’s ”Great Reset” agenda, which is essentially a transition to the New World Order under the guise of a plandemic.

CommonHealth, we are told, will collect and “manage” people’s health data in order to relay it to health services, organizations and even other smartphone apps.

This app exists as an alternative to Apple Health for the 73 percent of the global population that uses Android devices instead of Apple devices.

CommonHealth was developed in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco, Cornell Tech, and Sage Bionetworks, the app informational page explains.

COVIDcheck, another Commons Project app created in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Clinton Foundation and the World Medical Association, is similar to CommonHealth except it exists to create a “new normal” post-COVID for schools, universities, employers and public health agencies.

COVIDcheck will contain a series of questions that explain to users how to “check” if they have COVID-19, as well as what to do next in the event that they receive a positive test result.

And finally, CommonPass, which is already being tested out at Heathrow Airport in London, functions as a type of digital passport allowing travelers to present their health data to airport screeners.

CommonPass will contain users’ COVID-19 positive or negative status, as well as proof of vaccination once a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is released.

Air travelers will presumably need CommonPass in order to travel, especially internationally, in a post-COVID world.

“The pass works by passengers taking a test at a certified lab before uploading it,” Great Game India reveals, further explaining that CommonPass can be used “to satisfy various governments’ different regulations” concerning the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It generates a QR code that can be scanned by airline staff and border officials. However, it will require governments to trust coronavirus tests taken at foreign labs. Based on your CommonPass status you may or may not be allowed to travel.”

COVID-19 is exactly what the Rockefeller Foundation proposed under “Operation Lockstep” back in 2010

All three apps are a direct manifestation of what the Rockefeller Foundation “predicted” back in 2010 as part of “Operation Lockstep.”

This program was described as a scenario-planning exercise for global elites to manipulate and influence public policies during an alleged pandemic – you know, much like the one the world currently faces.

In the Foundation’s “Scenarios for the Future of Technology” document, four scenario narratives are presented.

One of them is called “Lock Step,” and it details how governments should deal with a global pandemic.

This document was reportedly created as a type of “operation manual” for how to proceed with a “new normal” in the event that a global pandemic strikes the world.

If this sounds eerily familiar, that is because it was all planned to happen this way 10 years ago.

