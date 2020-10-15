Johnson & Johnson to Pay Over $100 Million to Settle 1000+ Baby Powder Cancer Suits

Johnson & Johnson, the world’s largest maker of health care products, will pay more than $100 million to settle more than 1,000 lawsuits that blame the company’s baby powder for causing cancer.

These lawsuits have been happening for a few years now, and according to Bloomberg, the company has 20,000 similar lawsuits still pending.

“The deals come seven months since J&J last faced a jury reviewing evidence about the cancer risk of its signature talc product, which it maintains is safe, although it has replaced it with a cornstarch version in the U.S. and Canada. The company used the lull, due to the pandemic, to hold settlement talks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.”

Kim Montagnino, a J&J spokeswoman said that:

“In certain circumstances, we do choose to settle lawsuits, which is done without an admission of liability and in no way changes our position regarding the safety of our products. According to her, the “scientific evidence” supports that position.

If this is the case, it begs the question, why so many many lawsuits and settlements over the years if the “scientific evidence” does actually support that position, and not the other?

According to a statement from SOKOLOVE Law,

Companies that mine talc are required to take extra steps to ensure the absence of asbestos in their talc. Instead, J&J allegedly went to great lengths to fake it.

Not only did the company know about the asbestos contamination, evidence suggests, but J&J also failed to warn its customers about the link between Baby Powder and cancer or replace its talc with a safer alternative.

As a result, J&J guaranteed its customers’ exposure to asbestos.

And regardless of their size or numbers, asbestos fibers are lethal at any capacity. As the World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed repeatedly, there is no safe level of exposure. [emphasis added]

Talc in their baby powder hasn’t been the only issue, not long ago, the company had to recall approximately 33,000 bottles on baby powder after asbestos was detected in one of its bottles by the FDA.

Source: Collective-evolution.com (excerpt)