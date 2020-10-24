Italy: Spontaneous Anti-lockdown Protesters After New Covid-19 Restrictions Announced

Protesters defied curfew and attacked police vehicles in Italy’s third-largest city of Naples. The anger was sparked by the governor’s call for a new lockdown after the spread of Covid-19 hit a new daily record.

[The alleged new records of COVID-19 infections are BECAUSE OF THE RECORD TESTING!!! MORE TESTING = MORE CASES, but the case fatality remains largely THE SAME].

Chanting “Freedom!” the angry crowds marched through the city streets on Friday night, with some hurling bottles, smoke bombs and other projectiles at the officers.

Sweden: No Hard Lockdowns, Masks, Or Social Distancing One of the Lowest COVID-19 Fatality Rates in Europe

Others attempted to erect barricades using garbage containers and set some of them on fire. Police deployed tear gas as they tried to disperse the rioters.

Videos posted on social media show groups of people attacking police vehicles, forcing the officers to leave the scene.

Big anti-regional government #COVID19 restrictions protests are happening right now in #Naples , #Italy. The situation seems to be out of control, thousands of people in the streets fighting with police, also stormed the regional government offices. #Napoli #protest #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/q7bY12QB5c — Jakub Wondreys (@JakubWondreys) October 23, 2020

Source: RT.com (excerpts)