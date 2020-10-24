Italy Spontaneous Anti Lockdown Protesters After New Covid 19 Restrictions Announced
ControlCoronavirusNewsPolice State

Italy: Spontaneous Anti-lockdown Protesters After New Covid-19 Restrictions Announced

Protesters defied curfew and attacked police vehicles in Italy’s third-largest city of Naples. The anger was sparked by the governor’s call for a new lockdown after the spread of Covid-19 hit a new daily record.

[The alleged new records of COVID-19 infections are BECAUSE OF THE RECORD TESTING!!! MORE TESTING = MORE CASES, but the case fatality remains largely THE SAME].

Chanting “Freedom!” the angry crowds marched through the city streets on Friday night, with some hurling bottles, smoke bombs and other projectiles at the officers.

Italy Spontaneous Anti Lockdown Protesters After New Covid 19 Restrictions Announced

Sweden: No Hard Lockdowns, Masks, Or Social Distancing One of the Lowest COVID-19 Fatality Rates in Europe

Others attempted to erect barricades using garbage containers and set some of them on fire. Police deployed tear gas as they tried to disperse the rioters.

Videos posted on social media show groups of people attacking police vehicles, forcing the officers to leave the scene.

Source: RT.com (excerpts)

People Prevented from Buying 'Non-Essential' Items Due to Lockdown Previous post

Related Articles

People Prevented From Buying “non Essential” Items Due To Lockdown
CoronavirusFalse Flags

People Prevented from Buying ‘Non-Essential’ Items Due to Lockdown

Danish Newspaper Reveals Largest Study On Masks Has Been Rejected By Three Medical Journals
ConspiracyCoronavirusNews

Danish Newspaper Reveals Largest Study on Masks Has Been Rejected by Three Medical Journals

Fda Lets Pfizer Test Experimental Covid 19 Vaccine On U.s. Children
CoronavirusVaccines

FDA Lets Pfizer Test Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine on U.S. Children

Sweden No Masks, no lockdowns
CoronavirusInspirationNews

Sweden Refuses to Impose New Lockdown Measures: ‘People Have Suffered Enough’