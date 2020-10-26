Naples Anti Lockdown Protests
Italians Rise Up Against 'Health Dictatorship'

Earlier this year Italy became the first entire nation to impose strict lockdown and social distancing measures when it was the first to see a major coronavirus outbreak outside of Wuhan, China.

by Tyler Durden (excerpts)

Local media dubbed weekend clashes with police in Naples a appearing more like guerilla warfare.

Government leaders are once again eyeing a total lockdown of the peninsula, but it’s evident many Italians aren’t having it.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has just issued a new emergency decree Sunday which once again shutters all cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools. And further bars and restaurants have been ordered to close by 6pm every night.

This set off major protests across various cities, especially in Rome and Naples, which led to clashes with police over the weekend.

Initially peaceful, local media have described many demonstrations rapidly spiraled into fights with police led by hundreds or far-right protesters.

In Rome fireworks were shot at police trying to disperse a central plaza.

Meanwhile Italy’s southern Campania region has moved to implement a total lockdown of the province, with its leaders urging the rest of the country to follow suit, according to Reuters.

This had set off the fiercest demonstrations thus far in Naples Friday night, with a handful of people arrested, while in Rome Saturday night up to a dozen or more were arrested.

Likely anti-lockdown marches and protests will only grow – a trend witnessed in other countries that have attempted to reimpose lockdowns…

