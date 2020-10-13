Irs Colluded With Clinton Foundation To Cheat Taxpayers Out Of $2.5 Billion

An interesting development has emerged concerning the Clinton family crime syndicate that suggests the highly corrupt Clinton Foundation colluded with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to cheat the tax system out of $2.5 billion.

by Ethan Huff

As revealed on the Thomas Paine Podcast – listen here – a federal judge has pegged the IRS for illicit conduct in sheltering the Clinton Foundation from having to pay as much as $2.5 billion in unpaid federal back taxes.

In what the podcast describes as “a rare overture,” the judge in the case has sided with pro-se litigants and Clinton whistleblowers John Moynihan and Larry Doyle, allowing their case against the Clinton Foundation to proceed. Meanwhile, the IRS has been smacked down in its efforts to cover both for itself and for the Clintons.

Besides smacking down the IRS “big time,” the judge in the case also uncovered “damning and alarming documents and facts in the case” that “until now ha[ve] been sealed and kept secret from the public.”

These documents and facts apparently reveal that both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the IRS worked on behalf of the Clintons, rather than the American people, committing many other egregious crimes along the way.

Just like how the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) was caught covering for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and other Clinton associates, the IRS and the DoJ have now been exposed as criminal organizations that exist not to serve We the People, but rather to make dirty politicians, like the Clintons, rich.

Nothing about the Clinton Foundation’s financials makes any legitimate sense

Moynihan and Doyle have been probing the inner workings of the Clinton Foundation for at least the past five years.

What they have uncovered has been nothing short of eye-opening, though not surprising to those familiar with how the Clintons operate.

Back in 2015, Moynihan and Doyle were solicited by a sizable contingent of “wealthy, high-profile people,” according to Evie Magazine, who wanted them to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

Now that they are, bombshells are dropping almost daily about the Clinton family crime syndicate that have been a long time coming.

Using their own funds, Moynihan and Doyle started to collect documents that same year tracking the money that went in and out of the Clinton Foundation.

They carefully evaluated the so-called non-profit‘s forms and documents, as well as income statements, attached schedules and lists of major donors.

After comparing and trying to reconcile these documents with both the donors and the Foundation’s net assets, Moynihan and Doyle determined that the amount of money coming in simply did not make sense based on the expenses associated with the Foundation’s projects and programs.

In the early days of its existence, the Clinton Foundation had been penalized for improper registration in some states, which it conveniently did not acknowledge in others as required and stated under penalty of perjury.

Much more was also revealed by Clinton Foundation CFO Andrew Kessel, who called Moynihan the day after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to spill the beans.

Kessel reportedly had breakfast with Moynihan, during which he revealed “very incriminating” information about how the Clinton Foundation had been operating.

Both Moynihan and Doyle have since testified under oath about what Kessel revealed.

“Kessel told them about ‘mixing and matching of funds‘ and ‘expense abuse,’” writes Paula Gallagher for Evie. “Kessel also said that he and others had brought these incidents to Bill Clinton’s attention multiple times ‘but there was no talking to him.’”

You can read Gallagher’s full analysis of what more was revealed at this link.