In Order to Travel, You’ll Soon Be Forced to Carry a Digital Certificate That Provides Proof of DNA Swabs & Vaccinations

On October 21st, leaders from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) joined government authorities and academics from over three dozen countries at the Heathrow Airport in London.

by Lance D Johnson

There, the world authorities watched a select group of people subject their bodies to medical requirements in order to board United flight 15 to Newark, New Jersey.

The authorities were there to celebrate and endorse a new technology called CommonPass.

This medical passport is a digital certificate that will soon be required for air travel, public transit and large stadium gatherings.

At first, the digital certificate will be used to verify that each individual has surrendered their body to unreliable covid-19 nasal probes or DNA swabs.

If an individual is not cleared “covid-19 negative” from a doctor, they are not allowed to travel.

The Common Pass will force individuals to submit their body sovereignty, consent and health privacy to a doctor to fulfill all the requirements for travel, which may include various health screenings and vaccinations that are required for entry into each country, state or province — as if vaccination is some foolproof, holy stamp of immunity.

We now live in a world where every individual is presumed “diseased” until proven innocent

As people give up their liberties for the security of CommonPass, they will then be controlled by the bodily mandates put forth by an international cabal of medical fascists who seek ownership and surveillance of your body and your DNA.

Future requirements for travel will include whatever is deemed necessary for the greater good, including covid-19 vaccinations, influenza vaccinations and a host of other injections, unnecessary interventions, blood draws and other medical experiments.

CommonPass requires each traveler to submit to DNA swabs, lab testing and vaccination. These medical procedures create an electronic medical record on the app and place the individual in a national and local registry.

The individual’s personal health record is recorded in the app, which forces everyone to abide by health screening entry rules and a registry of trusted lab and vaccination sites.

The CommonPass compliance engine will then either clear an individual to travel or deny them their liberty.

Common Pass is being tied to the new global economy, as the only “way forward” — according to Roger Dow of the U.S. Travel Association.

J.D. O’Hara, CEO of one of the world’s largest travel service companies, praised the app’s ability to verify people’s vaccination status in a secure manner.

Common Pass is the greatest threat to civil liberties since TSA

The World Economic Forum, heavily influenced by Bill Gates, partnered with the Commons Project and Common Pass co-founders, Paul Meyer and Bradley Perkins to launch the Common Pass app.

The airline industry currently forces travelers to wear face coverings for the “good of all” — appeasing irrational fears that a virus could be lurking in non-infected persons.

This obedience training exercise will soon morph into the next requirement: the mandate of Common Pass, where every individual must give up their body autonomy and medical privacy to provide a burden of proof that they are not a “carrier” for a long list of infectious diseases.

Every un-vaccinated human being is now guilty of virus transmission (with no scientific proof they are infected), and they must prove their innocence by providing digital documentation that they are not “spreaders.”

In order to prove your innocence, you’ll be required to obtain doctor checkups, health screenings and medical tests that are linked to the Common Pass app.

At the airport terminal, the Common Pass can be scanned to show that you are worthy to travel.

It’s the most egregious power grab in the history of the world and its being endorsed by public health authorities and governments around the world, as if they think they own your body.