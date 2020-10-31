Hunter Biden May Have Been Abusing Children While Chairing Foundation to Stop Child Abuse

by Cassie B.

Should a man who may have known about his adult son’s inappropriate relations with underage girls and looked the other way be the leader of the free world?

That might be exactly what happens if Joe Biden is elected president.

When The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, tried to track down the owner of the famous Hunter Biden scandal laptop after it was left there unclaimed, it was a sticker on the computer for the Beau Biden Foundation, named after Hunter’s brother, that they used to help identify it.

The foundation, whose full name is the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, is supposed to protect children from child abuse – so it’s pretty ironic and absolutely horrifying that the laptop contains material involving the exploitation of underage girls.

We don’t know if the laptop actually belonged to the foundation or was a personal device, but the computer shop is just a short drive from its physical address at the University of Delaware Law School.

Their mission is to protect children from child abuse, particularly online. They host workshops and training to prevent children from falling victim to abusers who groom them online, and they distribute eBooks about some of the very things that Hunter Biden is being accused of doing.

The foundation received a $22,000 grant earlier this year from Delaware’s COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund to offer “virtual training” to protect kids from abuse.

While the foundation was giving $3,000 lessons on how online predators can be spotted, board member Hunter Biden was having email exchanges like this one with his presidential candidate father:

Joe: “This is [redacted 14-year-old girl] right.”

Hunter: “She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted girl] when she says that I facetime naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I’ll walk around naked smoking crack talking [redacted] girls on face time.”

There has been some speculation that this may be referring to the daughter of Hallie Biden. Hallie, as you may recall, is Beau’s widow who was in a romantic relationship with Hunter after his brother died.

The contents of the laptop were so damning that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as a private attorney to President Trump, was obligated to report to Delaware police that there was evidence of possible child endangerment.

The Delaware Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act requires that people or agencies who know or suspect child abuse or neglect report it to the authorities.

Hunter engaging in sexually questionable behavior in the presence of a minor certainly qualifies – and it has been implied that there is other material of this sort on the laptop as well.

The Department of Justice is now reportedly looking into the video evidence.

Joe Biden is not fit to be president

It’s amazing that more people are not concerned about this. We all know how loud the outrage would be if it had been one of Trump’s sons engaging in this type of behavior.

Why would the Bidens let anyone with Hunter’s history actually sit on the board of a foundation aimed at stopping child abuse?

The fact that the evidence states these acts were reported to Joe Biden raises serious questions about his suitability for office and the potential for our national security to be compromised.

The Independent Women’s Forum’s Kelsey Bolar told Just the News:

“The double standard is really because anybody on the left who is supporting Joe Biden right now is claiming that this is just a political smear. And the fact that Joe Biden knew about it is news, this is something we should be talking about as mothers, as women. We all want to protect our children.”

Joe Biden’s supporters often say that the fact that his son has a history of drug addiction should not be held against him, but abusing children is another story entirely. And if Joe knew about it, as those who have seen the laptop believe, and looked the other way, it is absolutely indefensible.

Is this really the kind of family that we want living in the White House?