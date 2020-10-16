Holocaust Survivor Don’t Let Authorities Use Fear To Turn You Into A ‘robot’
Holocaust Survivor: Don’t Let Authorities Use Fear to Turn You Into a ‘Robot’

by Children’s Health Defense Team

Holocaust survivor and activist Vera Sharav has some strong words for adults who value their health and individual freedom:

Start “rebelling against things that are wrong,” and stand up against attacks on medical and individual freedom, launched by corporations and governments, under the guise of keeping us “safe” from COVID-19.

“It’s a very dangerous thing to do to just follow,” Sharav said in an interview with Stand for Health Freedom.

The founder of Alliance for Human Research Protection shared the harrowing story of how, as a 6-year-old, her refusal to follow orders literally saved her life.

She suggests that what today we call “oppositional defiant disorder” is not really a “disorder” at all, but instead a life-saving strategy.

In the interview, Sharav draws parallels between Nazi Germany — including how the regime conducted medical experiments on children and adults — and what’s happening today around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults are “going around like sheep,” just as they were during her childhood in Germany, Sharav says.

“If you deny the human individual the right to think and question and assess and make decisions based on their own judgment and experience, then you are creating robots,” she says.

Watch Part 1 of the interview with Sharav below and sign up here for Part 2, so you’ll know when it is released.

