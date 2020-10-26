Hillary Clinton Angry At Trump
Clinton

Hillary Clinton Still Salty 4 Years Later: ‘I Was Born to be President’

Hillary Clinton is STILL salty about losing to Trump four years later, telling a New York Times podcast that she was “born” to be president.

Clinton made the comments during a recent appearance on Kara Swisher’s ‘Sway’ podcast.

The former First Lady was asked if a woman president would have responded better to the coronavirus pandemic, immediately asserting, “I have no doubt, especially if it were me.”

Hillary Clinton Angry At Trump

“I was born for that. I mean, that’s why I knew I’d be a good president. I was ready for crises and emergencies, and I would have done what you see these women leaders doing,” said Clinton.

Asked about Trump being re-elected, Hillary said that she “can’t entertain the idea of him winning,” and that the very thought of it made her physically ill.

What makes Hillary’s bitterness even funnier is that she hides it by claiming she lives rent free in Trump’s head, when the opposite is actually true.

“Well, I think I live rent-free in his head,” she said. “He does not live rent-free in my head, because I have very little regard for him.”

This from the same woman who admits she thinks about a rematch with Trump “all the time.”

Source: Summit.news

