Green Feudalism: Australian Media Finally Calls Out Davos ‘Great Reset’ Agenda

This week, Sky News Australia contributor and former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi, tore open the debate on COVID after calling out a globalist agenda which few in mainstream media have dared to mention so far.

Since lockdowns began in March of 2020, few have challenged the government rationale for voluntarily imploding their economies and destroying communities and societies – based on a guess that coronavirus might kill tens of millions of citizens.

However, Bernardi believes that the COVID-19 pandemic hysteria is being used as the Trojan horse for a globalist agenda hatched out of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It’s called The Great Reset, and its designed by elite billionaires supposedly to bring about ‘social and economic change.’

“There is something unusual about the continuing pandemic panic,” said Bernardi.

“Medical experts now acknowledge that lockdowns don’t work…. Now none of that makes any sense until you open your mind to consider if there is another agenda at work.”

According to technocrat, Klaus Schwab, founder and Chairman of the World Economic Forum,

“COVID 19 cases have shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century, it has laid bare a fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality.”

“Now is the historical moment of time not only to fight the … virus but to shape the system … for the post-corona era,” claims Schwab.

“(Mr Schwab) admits that COVID is the new excuse to usher in the Green New Deal that climate alarmists, profiteers and big government have been pushing for years,” said Bernardi.

“Think about it, the global response to COVID has been a green socialist’s dream.”

Bernardi cites the fact that coordinated government shutdown policies (not COVID) have brought down fuel consumption and canceled international travel and bankrupted scores of airlines and travel firms already.

In addition, governments are using the ‘pandemic’ to permanently curtail civil liberties and freedom of movement and assembly.

“Why do you think the Australian Greens have been so quiet these past months … it’s because their policy agenda is coming to life?” he asked.

“After decades of peddling climate change lies and propaganda to force government by the elites, the socialists have used a media induced hysteria over public health as their latest weapon of economic destruction.”

The end game of creating to illusion of a global pandemic emergency is to rapidly usher-in the introduction of a ‘Green New Deal‘ policy – where billionaires seek to restructure our capitalist system into a new ‘green economy’ – promising equality and “climate justice” along the way.

He also highlights the fact that many of the same scientists and institutions involved in the fraudulent over-the-top modelling of COVID deaths – are also involved in IPCC computer modeled projections of supposed future climate change.

In this segment, Mr. Bernardi explains what’s actually behind the mass-panic being fomented by certain governments and mainstream media, hyping the idea that the world is in the midst of a “deadly plague” and public health crisis. Watch:

Source: 21stCenturyWire.com