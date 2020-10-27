Florida Politician Says She Was Abducted by Tall, Blonde Aliens

A candidate currently running for a Congressional seat in Florida said she was abducted by aliens when she was a child, according to old interviews published by the Miami Herald.

In the televised discussion, Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera describes being taken up into an unusual spacecraft by three tall, blonde beings who communicated with her telepathically.

Was Aguilera describing a visitation from the Nordics?

While the publication of the nearly-10-year-old interview tapes may seem like an attempt to tarnish Aguilera’s image, the Herald actually endorsed her candidacy in a race for the state’s 27th congressional seat; a surprising move when an outspoken belief in extraterrestrial intelligence, let alone abductions, has been historically taboo in politics.

But a wave of acceptance has recently swept the political zeitgeist regarding aliens. Since the New York Times divulged Harry Reid’s involvement in a program studying UFOs, and Hillary Clinton and John Podesta claimed they would release all government documentation of extraterrestrials, the tides seem to be turning when it comes to disclosure of the otherworldly.

When recently asked about her experience, Aguilera deferred to instances of other notable political figures who publicly claimed to have sightings of UFOs, including Presidents Reagan and Carter.

She also took the opportunity to reinforce her religious views, while declaring she “joins the majority of Americans who believe that there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe.”

But the most interesting part of the story is her account of the knowledge conveyed to her while she was taken aboard the craft, which she described as a round spaceship with round seats, steered or powered through the use of quartz crystals.

Aguilera said the alien entities told her that Africa is the center of the planet’s energy; that there are 30,000 nonhuman skulls in an underground cave on the island of Malta; that the Coral Castle in Florida is an ancient pyramid; that God is a universal energy; and something about the Egyptian deity Isis.

She also said she has been in contact with these entities on five or six occasions since she was first taken aboard their craft.

Aguilera described the three figures – two women and one man – as Christ-like in appearance, reminding her of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Sounds a bit like some of those biblical visions of the divine, does it not?

Aguilera is still an underdog in the race, having raised the least funding compared to her opponents, though an endorsement from such a large publication and its ability to separate her political platform from her belief in extraterrestrials seems to mark a turning point in modern politics.

In the past such a revelation might have ruined her candidacy, but today it seems we’re able to have mature conversations about the reality of extraterrestrial life.

Source: Gaia.com

