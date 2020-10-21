First Tests of New ‘Immunity Passports’ Will Take Place Wednesday

With CommonPass, travelers would take a COVID-19 test at a certified lab, then the results would be uploaded to their phone. Then they would complete any other health-related questionnaires required by the country to which they’re traveling.

by Tyler Durden (excerpts)

Before boarding, airlines can use CP to check whether travelers have met the entry requirements. This can be done by simply scanning a QR code generated by the app.

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, these ‘health passports’ could be used to offer evidence that a traveler has been vaccinated – not just for COVID-19, but for any other diseases.

The first iteration of these new “health passports” will be put to the test on Wednesday when a small group of passengers flying from the UK to the US.

Passengers flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Newark on a United Airlines flight on Wednesday will be part of the first wave of test subjects.