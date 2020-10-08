Famous English Prophetess Mother Shipton: Chilling Predictions

Mother Shipton is one of the most famous English seers.

She is believed to have successfully predicted the dissolution of the Church in the reign of Enrique VIII, the fall of Cardinal Wolsey, as well as the premature death of Henry Edward VI’s son; but she also accurately predicted the bloody reign of Bloody Maria I.

Furthermore, the British prophetess is believed to have predicted the start of World War III.

While most of us are very well familiar with the prophecies of Nostradamus, Edgar Cayce, and the Prophet of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, there is another prophetess from Britain whose predictions are beyond chilling.

Ursula Southeil (1488-1561) better known as Mother Shipton, was born in July 1488, in the reign of the famous King Henry VIII of England.

She was an English occultist and a famous prophetess.

As an illegitimate daughter, she was given up for adoption by her biological mother at the age of two and, from a very young age, began to manifest the psychic gifts of divination and prophecy.

The first publication of her prophecies did not appear until 1641, eighty years after she had passed away death.

Curiously, her prophetic fame evolved in each edition of his history, in different decades and centuries.

Mother Shipton made some very accurate predictions of the future.

Somehow, the English prophetess accurately predicted the Messianic wars, and the arrival of the Internet, among others.

Her psychic gifts were such that she accurately predicted a number of worldwide events like the dissolution of the Church in the reign of Enrique VIII, the fall of Cardinal Wolsey, as well as the premature death of Henry Edward VI’s son; but she also accurately predicted the bloody reign of Bloody Maria I.

Furthermore, Mother Shipton also predicted with incredible accuracy the rise of Queen Elizabeth to the throne of England, and the plague to London in 1665 (“the triumphant death rides through London,” wrote mother Shipton in a verse).

She also predicted the catastrophic fire the following year in the same city.

Curiously, Mother Shipton also predicted the Dissolution of the Monasteries which led to the redistribution of the wealth and land held by the monasteries to the emerging middle class and the existing noble families.

Similarities between Mother Shipton and Nostradamus are many.

Just as the great Nostradamus, in order to avoid persecution for the crime of witchcraft, Mother Shipton published her prophecies in rhyme and verse.

In 1559 she wrote a kind of epic poem, which contained her most famous prophecies.

The British prophetess died on November 1561, in Clifton, Yorkshire, shortly before Nostradamus.

She was buried, according to legend, on a land somewhere on the outskirts of York.

Some of her alleged predictions (source):

Around the world, men’s thoughts will fly, Quick as the twinkling of an eye. And water shall great wonders do, How strange, and yet it shall come true.

Possible Interpretation: Telephone, radio, television, and the internet. The building of massive dams and the harnessing of waterfalls, like Niagara, for hydroelectric power which then lights the world.

Through towering hills, proud men shall ride, No horse or ass move by his side. Beneath the water, men shall walk, Shall ride, shall sleep, shall even talk.

Possible Interpretation:

Cities with canyons made of skyscrapers. Submarines, the aqua-lung and SCUBA gear allowing man to work and even live beneath the sea. Aquatic cities in our future, maybe.

And in the air men shall be seen, In white and black and even green. A great man, shall come and go For prophecy declares it so.

Possible Interpretation:

Modern aircraft. There have been many great men since Mother Shipton’s time. But she points to a great prophet that may be yet to come.

In water, iron then shall float As easy as a wooden boat. Gold shall be seen in stream and stone, In a land that is yet unknown.

Possible Interpretation:

Ships made of iron and steel and probably a description of America and its wealth. Certainly an accurate description of California in the Gold Rush days.

Predictions of future events according to Mother Shipton:

Courtesy: Biblioteca Pleyades

For storms will rage and oceans roar When Gabriel stands on sea and shore, And as he blows his wondrous horn Old worlds die and new be born.

{The Last Trumpet. The Biblical Revelation. The destruction of this civilization and creation of a new one – the so-called “End Of The World”.}

A fiery dragon will cross the sky Six times before the earth shall die. Mankind will tremble and frightened be For the six heralds in this prophecy.

{Appearance of a series of six comets and a probable collision with earth as indicated in the Bible and by Nostradamus. In the last 20 years alone we have seen at least four spectacular comets or “fiery dragons”: Halley’s, Kahoutek (a bit of a dud), Hyakutake and Hale-Bopp. But it appears here that she is referring to a SINGLE OBJECT that grazes the atmosphere before a collision, like the near asteroid miss we had last week, looping around us six times over seven days before a collision with Earth.}

For seven days and seven nights, Man will watch this awesome sight. The tides will rise beyond their ken. To bite away the shores and then The mountains will begin to roar And earthquakes split the plain to shore.

{After asteroid hits in the oceans, huge tidal waves will strike followed by awakening of volcanoes and earthquakes.}

And flooding waters rushing in, Will flood the lands with such a din That mankind cowers in muddy fen And snarls about his fellow men.

{Tidal waves and wars continue.}

He bares his teeth and fights and kills And secrets food in secret hills And ugly in his fear, he lies To kill marauders, thieves, and spies.

{Continuation of wars in spite of disasters. The storing up of secret food supplies in underground bases.}

Man flees in terror from the floods And kills, and rapes and lies in blood And spilling blood by mankind’s hand Will stain and bitter many lands.

{Continuation of the World War}

And when the dragon’s tail is gone Man forgets and smiles and carries on. To apply himself – too late, too late For mankind has earned deserved fate.

{War and natural disasters will abate for a brief period of time after the dragon’s tail of a comet or asteroid disappears from the heavens. Peace will seemingly return but man’s fate is already sealed.}

His masked smile, his false grandeur, Will serve the gods their anger stir And they will send the dragon back To light the sky—his tail will crack. Upon the earth and rend the earth And man shall flee, king, lord and serf.

{When peace has returned and man is complacent, suddenly an even greater disaster happens. Could this be symbolic of those who escape “The Pit” at the bottom of Great Pyramid in 2005, only to be washed back into it by “The River of Fire” between 2012 to 2014? Is this the famous 3 Days Of Darkness of the Judgment day?}

But slowly they are routed out To seek diminishing water spout And men will die of thirst before The oceans rise to mount to the shore. And lands will crack and rend anew Do you think it strange? It will come true!

{More earthquakes, floods, and death.}

And in some far-off distant land Some men — Oh, such a tiny band Will have to leave their solid mount And span the earth, those few to count.

{Survivors coming out from their hiding places underground – the Biblical phrase “dead will come out of their graves.”}

In fact, there are references to Mother Shipton from all parts of Britain, ranging from London, Portsmouth, Somerset, and Wales.

Reference: Ancient-code.com