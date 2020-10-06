Ex-Reddit CEO on Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘We Knew About Her Supplying’ Children for Sex

Earlier this year the former CEO of Reddit, Ellen K. Pao, tweeted that Ghislaine Maxwell “was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011” but she “had no desire to meet her much less have a photo taken with her. We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the “cool” people who managed the tightly controlled guest list.”

After the tweet, Pao removed it and then made her profile private.

According to the National Pulse, the 2011 list of guests at that party included many “high profile” individuals alongside Pao and Maxwell. This doesn’t mean that they are in any way involved in the sex trafficking business.

Today, it’s easy to see someone standing next to someone like Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell and assume they are somehow involved, especially if they are figures of great notoriety.

For example, the picture used for this article does shows television personality Piers Morgan next to Maxwell. This means nothing when it comes to the world of proof and evidence. That being said, there is nothing wrong with speculation.

For those of you who don’t know, Maxwell is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and abusing children, as well as grooming children to become sex slaves.

She was apparently Jeffrey Epstein’s right hand person in the business, often compromising powerful people at the behest of intelligence agencies for blackmail and other purposes, according to multiple “credible” people.

Christopher Mason, a TV host and journalist / reporter has gone on record and said he was told that Epstein rigged his multiple homes with cameras and kept tapes of everyone / everything.

He says Ghislaine Maxwell has access to this footage, and again is one of multiple sources for these types of accusations.

Cindy McCain, the wife of late politician John McCain, stated in an interview that “we all knew what he was doing” when asked about Jeffrey Epstein.

The tweet from Pao, which was referring to a party as far back as 2011 also alludes to that.

My questions are, why are/were so many people who apparently “knew” remaining silent?

How many people out there have access to information they’d like to share, but do not do so out of fear for their life or career?

We know that the trafficking of women and children is a reality, one that doesn’t seem to get the attention it quite deserves.

We know that this type of activity is quite prevalent in places of high power, and among many who have influential positions in the world like the Vatican, big politics, Royal Families and more.

