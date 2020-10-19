Aldous Huxley And George Orwell
ControlMind Control

Efficient Totalitarian State: They Will Learn to Love Their Servitude

“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.”

― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Another very powerful quote is the very ending of George Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984, but I don’t want to spoil the story for those who haven’t read it just yet.

George Orwell’s 1984 is available to purchase at this link.

Source: Summit.news

Inquiry: Church of England Forgave 390 Convicted Pedophiles & Allowed Them to Continue Working with Children Previous post

Related Articles

Tracing Apps Rockefeller Clinton
Big BrotherControlCoronavirus

Your Entire Life Will Soon Be Controlled by Tracing Apps Funded by Rockefeller, Clinton Foundation

Fda Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
ControlCoronavirus

Ex-FDA Commissioner: Lockdowns Are No Longer Necessary

Senior U.s. Army Official Says There’ll Never Be A Return To 'normal' Post Covid
ControlCoronavirusPolice State

Senior U.S. Army Official Says There’ll Never Be a Return to ‘Normal’ Post-COVID

Heathrow Airport Covid 19 Test Passport
ControlCoronavirusVaccines

Airports Begin Testing ‘COVID Passport’ That Will Record Whether Someone Has Been Vaccinated Before Travel