COVID Taught Us: We Have No Human Rights

by Henry Makow PhD

The MSM is always talking about “human rights.” But only sexual and ethnic minorities have them, in order to sabotage and dispossess the majority.

Have you ever seen the MSM defend the “human rights” of Christians, heterosexuals, anti-vaxxers, or people of European descent?

Even COVID observes these laws. It infects Trump rallies but not BLM protests, truly a Communist virus.

I won’t sugarcoat this: Everyone who doesn’t serve the Illuminati will be dispossessed or worse.

Ultimately, “sustainable development” means substantially reducing the world’s population. An orchestrated nuclear war during Trump’s second term may accomplish this goal.

The COVID hoax has taught us that our government and MSM do not represent us. They represent the Illuminati – a satanic cult led by the world banking cartel – that regards humanity as redundant.

They want us to be less of a burden on the world’s natural resources. Their world is a paradise for them but a nightmare for everyone else. This is their Agenda 30.

The COVID hoax teaches us that we are essentially powerless. We have no human rights.

They can destroy our livelihoods, force us to wear useless face diapers, tell us where to stand, and restrict travel. They can impose restrictions if we want to buy food.

The object is to teach us that we are powerless and must obey. The object is to train us like animals.

Then they will introduce mandatory vaccinations that may poison us, reprogram our DNA, and identify if we are compliant or not.

We need to organize and demand our human rights. We need to flood our traitorous politicians with demands for:

1. Freedom of speech

2. Freedom of Information.

3. Freedom of assembly.

4. Freedom of belief & worship.

5. Freedom of movement.

6. Freedom from forced vaccination.

7. Freedom from restrictions due to opting out of vaccinations.

These are human rights. They are given to us by God, not by subverted and corrupt governments. They can’t take them away. But unless we fight for them, they will be gone permanently.

DEDICATE MANKIND TO SATAN

Mankind is the prize in an eternal battle with Satan.

God’s Plan is for human beings to know Him, become more God-like, and create Heaven on Earth.

Satan wishes to tear up God’s Plan, deny the Creator even exists, and whittle down the human race to Satanists and their servants.

God’s Plan is for humans to manifest their Divinity.

Satan’s Plan is for humans to be domestic animals.

We have lost our identity: God is our True Identity. But we can only know this by serving Him.

We are the prize.

Will we be like our Creator and flourish?

or like Demons and destroy ourselves?

We’ve reached the tipping point.

The focus on why the coronavirus is a hoax and the tests are bogus, misses the point. The point is that the Illuminati bankers are deliberately destroying civilized society. The “virus” is just a means to an end: A Communist satanist world police state, i.e. the NWO.