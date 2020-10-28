A person who volunteered for the medical experimentation on humans with the COVID-19 vaccine has died during clinical trials, reports The Epoch Times.

The death was confirmed by government officials in Brazil, where the trial was taking place, and the company whose vaccine is being tested in the medical experiments — AstraZeneca — says it will continue its experiments on the remaining human survivors. [One participant has developed a rare neurological condition and another has had a “serious adverse reaction” involving spinal inflammation].

No deaths [or serious injuries] will stand in the way of vaccine profits, it seems.

“The volunteer died on Oct. 15,” reports The Epoch Times. “It’s not clear whether the volunteer received the placebo shot or the vaccine.”

Had this person died in any other context, their death would of course have been counted as a “covid-19 death,” but since they are involved in a vaccine trial, the scheming mainstream media will claim the person received a placebo, not a live vaccine.

Such claims are complete fiction, given that no such patient data are allowed to be released on individual patients. As TET reports:

The health authority noted that “data on clinical research volunteers must be kept confidential, in accordance with the principles of confidentiality, human dignity, and protection of participants,” according to a news release.

Thus, any media outlet reporting the vaccine trial participant was part of the placebo group is lying. Then again, all they do is lie.

The human medical experiments continue, no matter how many die in the process

“We cannot comment on individual cases in an ongoing trial of the Oxford vaccine as we adhere strictly to medical confidentiality and clinical trial regulations, but we can confirm that all required review processes have been followed,” said AstraZeneca in a public statement.

This isn’t the first indication of dangerous side effects linked to coronavirus vaccines.

“It came after AstraZeneca said on Sept. 8 that its vaccine trial was placed on hold due to an illness in a patient in the United Kingdom,” reports TET.

“The Food and Drug Administration placed a late-stage clinical trial from AstraZeneca on hold in the United States.”

Just yesterday, Natural News reported how Johnson & Johnson was forced to halt another coronavirus vaccine trial after a trial participant experienced an “unexplained illness.”

As that story explains:

Johnson & Johnson is pausing its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trial after a study participant fell ill. The halt comes just weeks after the company announced that they were in the final stage of the trials.

In its news release, Johnson & Johnson said that the trial was paused in compliance with regulatory standards after the unnamed participant developed an “unexplained illness.”

[Pfizer announced that it had received FDA permission to administer the unproven vaccine to children as young as 12, becoming the first company in the U.S. to include young participants in Phase 3 trials.]

In related news, 25 people have died in South Korea after receiving flu shots there, causing a nationwide panic over the “death vaccines” that are killing so many people so quickly.

Health authorities there are saying the vaccines didn’t kill anyone, since the dead people had “underlying health conditions,” which is exactly what Natural News warned would be said about vaccine deaths as the body count started to accelerate.

Notably, when people with underlying health conditions die with a coronavirus infection, they are said to have died from covid-19.

But when they have underlying health conditions and are found dead after receiving a vaccine injection, health authorities claim the vaccine isn’t related to their death.

How convenient.

Operation Fast Kill

It all begs the question: If human volunteers are now starting to die during the carefully controlled trials that recruit extremely healthy individuals for testing, what’s going to happen when these risky, rushed vaccines are unleashed upon the wildly unhealthy general public?

Operation Warp Speed is about to become Operation Fast Kill, it seems.

Then again, there’s no faster way for globalists to exterminate people who are too stupid to realize the covid-19 agenda is actually an extermination agenda targeting the human race.

On the other hand, those who are intelligent enough to want to survive should be steering clear of all vaccines and vaccine industry medical experiments carried out on humans. Obviously.

Source: Clearnewswire.com