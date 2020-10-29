COVID-19 Roadmap: 12 Step Plan to Create a Totalitarian New World Order

One can step back from all the MK Ultra mind control through the propaganda of the mainstream media and lying politicians and clearly see that the CON-vid hysteria is the invisible enemy tyrants are using to push forward both the United Nations’ Agenda 21 and advance toward Agenda 2030.

Below is an infographic that provides the 12 step plan of using a virtually unproven “virus” to bring about the New World Order, and it’s right on schedule unless the people stop it.

Currently, we are on step 8 and moving quickly towards step 9:

After step 9, all bets are off because by that time, most small businesses will be out of business due to unlawful lockdowns, and the only businesses open with be giant online corporations who are making a killing from the lockdown even now.

Already we are told there are “coin shortages” and many stores are demanding payments by card rather than cash unless you have the correct amount.

Seriously, the above roadmap seems to be right on track with what we are seeing advance our way.

It’s time the people awake from their slumber, turn off the television, quit believing the narrative of the “right/left” paradigm and start shutting down tyrants and defending liberty!

Source: Sonsoflibertymedia.com