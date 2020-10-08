Canada’s First Arrest Under THE QUARANTINE ACT Sets The Stage for Aussie-Like Tyranny

And so it begins… The Canadian government is marching down the road towards tyranny with the first arrest being made under the federal Quarantine Act!

Chris Saccoccia, aka Chris Sky, and his wife were recently arrested in Toronto under the act for failing to comply with the Canadian government’s 14-day quarantine rule!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Chris Sky about his arrest, the charges he is now facing, why he’s doing this and, most importantly, what you can do if you would like to be involved in the fight against tyranny and oppression.

Reference: BitChute.com