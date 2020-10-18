Breaking! Chinese Whistleblower & Other Sources: Videos Discovered of Hunter Biden Raping and Torturing Little Girls in China

(Clear News Wire) We have exclusive breaking news that changes the trajectory of the upcoming US election: videos of Hunter Biden allegedly involved in extreme violent pedophilia with little girls in China.

Because we speak Mandarin Chinese, we have been able to hear the correct Chinese description of what’s on Hunter Biden’s hard drives which were turned over to the DoJ and Rudy Giuliani.

It is from these hard drives that the Hunter Biden emails were acquired by the NY Post in a recent bombshell article by that publisher.

Now, Natural News can exclusively reveal that the Hunter Biden videos contain multiple videos that captured Hunter Biden engaged in extreme sexual ABUSE of under-age Chinese teens, and that there are multiple, different victims captured in the videos.

The English translation of “Lude’s Broadcast,” shown in the video below, is not fully correct, merely describing the videos as “sex tapes” and “pedo tapes.” But at the 3:19 segment of the video shows below, Lude is actually using Chinese words that describe “sexual abuse” depicted in the Hunter Biden videos.

A few seconds later, at the 3:32 mark, Lude describes the sex acts as “extreme abuse” of children, if a correct English translation were to be quoted. This implies violence and rape, and it confirms that the victims of the Hunter Biden sex acts were non-consenting.

In other words, the Hunter Biden hard drives are not merely about sex. They are about violence and sexual abuse of minors. And the CCP has all these videos (and more) which can be used as leverage against a Biden presidency.

This story has been breaking big on Brighteon.social which is a popular new uncensored news feed, now with over 10,000 members and growing by the hour:

Here’s Rudy Giuliani offering additional descriptions of the contents of the hard drive:

China has a plan to control the United States President

Why did Hunter Biden possess these child abuse sex tapes? And why did the CCP send a copy to Nancy Pelosi and the DoJ?

The entire thing is an Epstein-style operation that the CCP ran on Hunter Biden in order to control Joe Biden, his father, should Joe win the presidency.

It means the Biden administration is already compromised via CCP blackmail related to these sex tapes (and who knows what else).

In essence, Joe Biden cannot be made President of the United States because he is compromised by communist China due to the actions of his son, Hunter.

Biden must step down from being the DNC candidate, and the FBI and DoJ must initiate criminal investigations into the Biden crime family.