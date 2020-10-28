Bombshell! The Gateway Pundit Just Published Explosive Pictures Of Hunter Biden Disrobed And Exposed With Certain Minor

According to The Gateway Pundit, “We spoke with our attorney on the explosive nature of this post and delayed its publication. There are more photos of the certain minor in question but we decided not to include them in this report due to legal concerns.”

Text messages, videos and pictures were recently discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop that put Hunter and the Biden family in very compromising situations.

Perhaps the most disturbing revelations in the many files on the Hunter Biden laptop is the family’s actions surrounding Hunter’s inappropriate and possibly criminal behavior with a certain minor.

Former VP Joe Biden claimed the controversy with Hunter Biden’s laptop was created by Russia. Evidence shows this is not the case.

Biden does not want you to believe your own eyes. Of course, Joe Biden is the one who is lying.

On Monday we shared five texts related to the Biden family’s cover up of Hunter’s actions with a minor. The text messages involved Hunter Biden and his immediate family and a friend.

The text messages confirmed Joe Biden was looped in on Hunter’s illegal activity with a certain minor and attempted to cover it up.

We now have proof that Hunter was exposing himself for naked selfies with a certain minor in the same room!

These are probably some of “inappropriate” pictures mentioned by Rudy Giuliani.

The first picture shows Hunter taking a photo of himself fully exposed with a certain minor in the room, on the bed. The second picture shows Hunter in bed, and the certain minor is next to him:

Even though the images are heavily redacted, I don’t want to include them here. I also don’t know if they are genuine or not. To my untrained eye, they look genuine, but I cannot vouch either way since I am not an expert.

You can see them HERE and HERE, and make up your own mind.

