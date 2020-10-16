Bill Gates 'world Won't Return To Normal' Until 'second Generation' Of Covid 19 Super Vaccines Arrives, Years From Now
Bill GatesCoronavirusVaccines

Bill Gates: ‘World Won’t Return To Normal’ Until ‘Second Generation’ of COVID-19 Super-Vaccines Arrives, Years from Now

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is now doing a series of interviews to urge his audience to stop worrying and accept the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, as soon as it’s available (he expects it to be widely available by the end of the next year).

But as of last night, Bill Gates believes that the initial round of vaccines in development won’t be enough to provide complete immunity.

In an interview with NBC news last night, Gates warned that the world “won’t return to normal” until “a lot of people” take a second “super-effective” coronavirus vaccine that could be years away.

 

Bill Gates 'world Won't Return To Normal' Until 'second Generation' Of Covid 19 Super Vaccines Arrives, Years From Now“The only way we’ll get completely back to normal is by having, maybe not the first generation of vaccines, but eventually a vaccine that is super-effective, and that a lot of the people take, and that we get the disease eliminated on a global basis,” said Gates.

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order

Source: Zerohedge.com (excerpts)

Here Are NASA’s Unreleased Apollo Mission Images They Don’t Want You To See Previous post

Related Articles

Corona Detainment Camp Canada, 2020
CoronavirusFalse FlagsFEMAPolice State

Canadian Government Erecting a Network of Covid Detainment Camps

World Economic Forum Al Gore
CoronavirusFalse FlagsGlobal Warming HoaxGreat ResetGreen New DealNWO

The Great Reset: Unelected ‘World Leaders’ Use COVID to Launch ‘Sinister’ Climate Agenda

Dr. Margareta Griesz Brisson
CoronavirusHealthcare

German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’

Cdc Study Overwhelming Majority Of People Getting Coronavirus Wore Masks
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

CDC Study: Overwhelming Majority of People Getting Coronavirus Wore Masks