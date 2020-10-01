We Are Becoming the Pod People

Clearly, the COVID “pandemic” is not intended to be a passing emergency but a ruse to impose a “new normal” corresponding to the UN’s Agenda 2030.

by Henry Makow PhD

The dystopian future is taking shape. Mass gatherings have been canceled. We must experience the world on a TV screen. The NFL plays in front of a cardboard crowd to sound effects.

Millions are stuck at home, working “remotely,” or paid to do nothing. (Will they ever agree to work again?)

Restaurants and other businesses in urban centers are going bust.

Students are deprived of the society of their peers, forced to take their courses online. Many are confined to their dorms without proper provisions.

Everyone is required to wear filthy masks.

Locally, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet canceled their annual Nutcracker ballet, scheduled for Christmas. Imagine hundreds of artists out of jobs.

There is talk that Christmas gatherings may be canceled. Every source of solace or happiness is being shut down.

At the local Safeway, the lounge where old folk enjoyed their Timbits and coffee has been closed. They have nowhere to go.

Montreal residents won’t be allowed to visit friends or family at home for most of October or eat out at their favorite restaurant as the provincial government struggles to slow the surge of new coronavirus cases.

All bars, casinos, and restaurants are closed (takeout only). Libraries, museums, cinemas, and theatres will also be closed. Being less than two meters apart will be prohibited.

Masks will be mandatory during demonstrations. Houses of worship and venues for events, such as funerals and weddings, will have a 25-person limit. Hair salons, hotels, and other such businesses will stay open. Schools will remain open.”

For 16 million people in Northeast England, pubs and restaurants can stay open, but it will be illegal to go for a drink with a member of another household or visit them at their home.

Roughly 100 students at the University of Western Ontario were referred for investigation under the school’s code of conduct after campus police broke up parties in university residences on the weekend.

“At the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, with at least 1,889 virus cases since mid-August, and at the University of Notre Dame, with about 550 cases, students have reported their classmates for violating quarantine and wandering outside.”

Our social lives have moved to Facebook.

We’re being reengineered.

The economy is tilting to cabin fever. Home exercise programs and food delivery are thriving. Amazon stock is soaring.

Meanwhile, Main Street is boarded up.

“The housebound are nimbly pivoting to virtual social gatherings,” The New York Times reports.

“They’re holding birthday parties and bar mitzvahs over video chat, broadcasting D.J. sets and streaming concerts (some from the luxurious confines of celebrity homes), and establishing quarantine movie nights on Twitter for “virtual companionship.”

A lot of communal events are taking place on Zoom, a videoconferencing app now being used by many classrooms and businesses (thus transforming it into one of the few companies doing well on the stock market). But it’s not just Zoom.

There are, for example, a small but highly vocal number of people gathering in the digital plazas, pet stores, and pizza shops of Club Penguin Online.

There are happy hours being held on Google Hangout, and poker games taking place over FaceTime.

There are flute meditation sessions on Instagram and thousands of people participating in dance raves that are broadcast on Twitch.

It’s a lot for the internet. On Monday, Discord, the chat app popular with gamers, announced that it would increase its capacity by 20 percent to keep up with demand; it crashed shortly thereafter.”

Conclusion

The plan is to dehumanize us in advance of full-blown tyranny. The scary part is that the masses still think the “authorities” have their best interests at heart.

The medical profession, media, and politicians are all taking their orders from the Rockefellers.

This psyop is an egregious betrayal of trust from which society will not recover unless the traitors are all sent packing.

All we can do is refuse to become “pod people.”