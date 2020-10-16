Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs Rips Mask Narrative After CDC Report Shows 85% of Symptomatic People ‘Often’ or ‘Always’ Wore Masks

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called attention to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing people who “always” or “often” wear face masks showed symptoms of the coronavirus more than people who “never” or “rarely” wear masks.

“‘Follow the science’ on masks, we are told,” Biggs tweeted Sunday, accompanied by a screenshot of CDC data from July.

Biggs referenced a CDC report titled, “Community and Close Contact Exposures Associated with COVID-19 Among Symptomatic Adults ≥18 Years in 11 Outpatient Health Care Facilities,” which was conducted between July 1-29 and based on data from 11 healthcare facilities.

He highlighted a portion of the report that showed 108 people who said they “always” wore face masks 14 days before the onset of symptoms.

The same graph revealed that six people who “never” wore masks showed symptoms of the virus, 11 people who “sometimes” wore masks showed symptoms, and 22 who “often” wore masks showed symptoms.

“Follow the science” on masks, we are told…. pic.twitter.com/6tYTeURcPk — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 12, 2020

He also retweeted data expert Justin Hart, who called attention to the same report.

“So the CDC just reported that 70% of those who came down with #COvId19 symptoms had been wearing a mask. We know the masks don’t protect you… but at some point you have to wonder if they are PART of the problem,” Hart tweeted.

So the CDC just reported that 70% of those who came down with #COvId19 symptoms had been wearing a mask. We know the masks don’t protect you… but at some point you have to wonder if they are PART of the problem. pic.twitter.com/jknfZBqGxC — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 11, 2020

However, the study noted that adults with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were twice as likely as those who were symptomatic but with negative COVID-19 tests to eat out at a restaurant 14 days prior to becoming ill.

Unlike other indoor activities like shopping, “masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking,” according to the study.

Biggs has previously been critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the White House coronavirus task force, calling for it to be disbanded in July.

“As our economy is restored, it is imperative that President Trump is not undermined in his mission to return our economy to greatness.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery. We can protect our most vulnerable from the COVID-19 outbreak while still protecting lives and livelihoods of the rest of the population.

“It’s time for the COVID-19 task force to be disbanded so that President Trump’s message is not mitigated or distorted,” he wrote.

At the end of September, Biggs called on Fauci to “stay in your lane” regarding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reopening his state.

“Fauci, an unelected federal bureaucrat, is opining on the science-based, common sense actions from @GovRonDeSantis, Florida’s duly elected top executive,” he tweeted.

“Stay in your lane, Fauci. Governor DeSantis didn’t ask for your opinion, nor is it welcome.”

The science and data have been clear from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak: young people are much less at risk than older populations to suffer greatly from this virus. https://t.co/bdx9lC2Pi9 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 11, 2020

The Arizona Republican also tweeted Sunday of the need to send students back to in-person classes because they are not at high risk of contracting the virus.

“The science and data have been clear from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak: young people are much less at risk than older populations to suffer greatly from this virus,” he tweeted, accompanied by a link to an Atlantic piece titled, “Schools Aren’t Super-Spreaders.”

“And yet, government and health officials across the nation, including many in Arizona, have disregarded the science and data in keeping our schools closed to in-person instruction,” he continued. “Why are we still playing politics with our children’s futures?”

Source: WashingtonExaminer.com