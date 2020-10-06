6 Ways to Disrupt Agenda 2030 & the Great Reset

In this video John Bush shares six ways you can disrupt Agenda 21/2030, The Great Reset, and the Growth of Technocracy.
These are the various vehicles the powers that wish they were are utilizing in order to create a dictatorial technocratic global government in which all humans are tracked and controlled.
Six areas of disruption and opt out:
1. Stay in good health
2. Raise free and sovereign children
3. Become an entrepreneur / counter-economist
4. Minimize your digital footprint
5. Get out of the city
6. Build community [and join the Freedom Cell Network]
Source: YouTube.com