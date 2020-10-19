30,000+ Health Experts Sign Declaration Opposing Covid-19 Lockdowns

Tens of thousands of health practitioners, scientists and other medical experts have signed a declaration opposing any further Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns.

by Ethan Huff

Co-authored by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Harvard University professor and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease; Dr. Sunetra Gupta, a University of Oxford professor and epidemiologist with expertise in immunology; and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor and epidemiologist who specializes in infectious disease and vulnerable populations, the petition has one simple request: end the lockdowns.

“Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people,” the Great Barrington Declaration, named after the Massachusetts town where it was authored on Oct. 4, explains.

“Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short- and long-term public health.”

Forcing people to stay at home and avoid others is causing a spike in chronic illness and death, the petition contends.

Cardiovascular disease outcomes are worsening, fewer people are getting screened for cancer, vaccination rates are on the decline – this one is a good thing – and mental health is deteriorating, among many other disastrous outcomes.

“Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice,” the petition goes on to explain.

Rather than shut things down, governments – or more accurately, We the People – need to open everything back up and pursue “herd” immunity, much in the same way as Sweden did.

This will ensure that people are no longer being harmed by the “cure” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which is doing far more damage than good.

“Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing,” the declaration states.

“We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young.”

“Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza,” it adds.

Compassion is allowing people to live their lives, not forcing them to stay holed up forever

Signed by more than 32,000 medical doctors and health scientists from around the world – you know, the types of people that support science – the declaration aims to protect the most vulnerable populations while also supporting the God-given right of everyone else to “resume life as normal” rather than be forced to “protect the vulnerable” with draconian restrictions on movement and civil liberties.

These are the latest survival rate estimates from the Center for Disease Control:

Age 0-19 … 99.997%

Age 20-49 … 99.98%

Age 50-69 … 99.5%

Age 70+ … 94.6%

Source: CDC.gov

“The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk,” the declaration further states.

A better way to help the vulnerable would be to minimize staff rotations at nursing homes, for instance, as well as deliver groceries and other essential items to retired people who live at home.

Basic hygiene, just as we have long been doing, is another healthy habit that will help to protect those most at risk of infection.

“Arts, music, sport, and other cultural activities should resume,” the declaration further says, noting that young, low-risk adults should be allowed to work as normal outside the home.

Schools, it also says, should open back up as normal, as should sports.

“People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity,” it concludes.

It is also important to remember that the goal was never to eliminate the virus completely, but rather to “flatten the curve” and prevent an overload of health care facilities.

Now that this has been accomplished, it is time to end the plandemic and move on with our lives.