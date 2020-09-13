West Coast Fires: The Forests Are Dying Due to Geoengineering

We are currently seeing unprecedented numbers of forest fires along the West Coast of the United States. The sheer volume of fires and acreage involved is something that has never been seen before.

And while some are starting to report that arsonists have been arrested in some locations which may point to a planned operation to start these forest fires, the real underlying cause for these fires is largely NOT being reported by the media.

The official government position is that we just have not been cutting down enough trees, and that most of these fires are “natural,” being ignited by lightning or other natural causes.

Others point to climate change, which fits into the UN New World Order sustainable goals.

And while both of these may be contributing factors, others, like Dane Wigington of Geoengineeringwatch.org in Shasta County, California, are claiming that these fires are the result of Geoengineering, the Globalists’ plan to modify weather patterns by creating artificial clouds, commonly known as “chemtrails.”

Health Impact News has covered the Globalists’ plans for world domination through geoengineering and controlling the weather in past articles.

Clouds are being manufactured as part of various programs designed by scientists in the field of geoengineering.

Geoengineers are interested in managing weather events and controlling the climate of the entire Earth.

The actual process of manufacturing artificial clouds is called aerial spraying, aerosol spraying, solar radiation management, or stratospheric aerosol injection.

The actual clouds that appear in the sky are called chemtrails or persistent contrails.

The term “persistent contrails” will be used in this article to refer to the cloud formations that have been made by various geoengineering activities.

Persistent contrails contain toxic particles of aluminum, barium, strontium and many other substances, which are hazardous to human and environmental health.

These contrails persist in the sky for many hours. Persistent contrails that are sprayed in the morning will usually remain visible in the early evening.

They will start out as thin white lines, and will slowly spread throughout the day to form broad bands and sheets of diffused milky white clouds.

Normal contrails from jet engines are actually rare and primarily contain frozen water vapor.

Normal contrails do not persist, but dissipate quickly. They are not considered toxic in comparison to persistent contrails. (Full article)

Dane Wigington of Geoengineeringwatch.org in Shasta County, California, is someone who has studied geoengineering for years, and has tried to sound the alarm to the public. His website has massive amounts of information on the subject.

Here is his “Introduction Letter” to the topic:

What if there were a monumental environmental threat that you didn’t even know was happening?

What if you found out it is affecting your health and that of people you know and love?

What if you knew it was such an enormous problem that it has the potential to destroy our crops and trees, the soil they are grown in, our entire water supply, and whole ecosystems – and that if you didn’t act, we could never turn back?

We are not talking about fracking, nuclear energy, or the oil industry. We’re not even talking about climate change.

What if it came into use in an insidious way, just as GMO foods have come into our food supply without our knowledge? What if it appeared to be harmless, but it wasn’t?

And what if it were so cleverly woven into our culture that we didn’t even see it anymore?

What if it were so masterfully stigmatized and wrapped in controversy that if you thought it strange or concerning, you’d be scorned or ignored?

It sounds like science fiction, but it’s not. It’s happening right above you, and it’s called “geoengineering”.

You can find articles and debates in which scientists are proposing to “dim” the sun to slow down climate change, using a technique called “Solar Radiation Management” (SRM).

Their concept is to mimic the dimming and cooling effects of a volcanic eruption and existing particulate pollution made by human activity.

However, it has been out of the proposal stage for quite some time, and even though officials will not admit it, SRM is already in full-scale operation.

SRM sounds like a viable solution to slowing climate change, and scientists have repeated how “cheap” it is over and over again. But it comes with a price. In fact, it comes with many.

Global climate engineering/geoengineering programs are radically disrupting weather patterns, disrupting the hydrological cycle (causing drought in some areas, flooding others), destroying the ozone layer, and contaminating the entire planet with the toxic fallout from these atmospheric spraying operations.

Climate engineering programs have been fully deployed for many years. There is a mountain of hard science data and film footage to back up this statement of fact.

If you’re concerned, take a few minutes to view the trailer to “Look Up”, a newly released, award winning documentary, narrated by William Baldwin. It is an excellent introduction to the issue of ongoing climate engineering / geoengineering.

We have included articles and information that will shine more light on this extremely important issue, one that is radically affecting our planet’s life support systems, and every one of us.

Our only goal is that you will review what we have included, and we hope it will motivate your continued investigation of the completely illegal, unregulated, and incredibly devastating climate modification programs that are being conducted on a global scale. (Source)

Wigington just started a new series of short films this week called: Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington.

This first video presentation deals with the real reasons behind the current fires that are destroying people’s lives and property, as he walks through the forest pointing out what is actually happening.

The fires in California are most directly related to climate engineering.

And the whole of academia continues to betray the human race and the entire web of life by not acknowledging the climate engineering factor in this equation.

And their behavior is criminal. And even though there is a federal gag order right now on our National Weather Service and NOAA employees, they have an obligation to band together and tell the truth, and not to remain silent, cowering in the corner while the entire planet goes down.

Wigington claims that these things are known, but are being covered up by Government officials who are lying about what the real causes are behind these record forest fires in California.

The decay of the forest, the demise of the forest, is not being acknowledged by the agencies, the agency officials, and the administration itself that have tried to falsely claim that the reason California’s fires are burning is because we just aren’t cutting down enough trees.

That’s a blatant glaring criminal lie.

The forests are burning because they are dead and dying….

Toxic soils, extremely extended periods without precipitation because of the climate engineering operations.

Cutting off precipitation before it can enter the U.S. West Coast – we see this on satellite imagery. It’s not speculation or theory. And so the forest is completely imploding around us.

And if the forests die, we will die.

Strong evidence: Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Seem To Be Starting Fires In California And Oregon

Watch the entire video which is less than 10 minutes long:

By Brian Shilhavy, Guest writer