Twitter Locks Account of Activist for Stating He is Against Pedophiles

Conservative activist CJ Pearson found his Twitter account locked, Wednesday after he posted a statement condemning pedophilia.

Pearson posted the statement “Every pedophile in America should be castrated,” but found his account locked shortly after, with Twitter ruling that the post had violated its “abuse and harassment” policy.

Pearson was thus forced to delete the tweet in order to get his account back.

“After condemning child predators, Twitter gave me the boot,” Pearson announced on returning.

“I refuse to change my political stances for Twitter and I will never cave to the mob,” he added.

Twitter moves @thecjpearson one step closer to permanent suspension—they locked his account this morning for stating a policy position. pic.twitter.com/jRSv7OhWgF — Ali Alexander 🟧 "Ali Bomaye" (@ali) September 15, 2020

I’m back. After condemning child predators, Twitter gave me the boot. I refuse to change my political stances for Twitter and I will NEVER cave to the mob. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 16, 2020

We have surely hit peak 2020 when big tech is choosing to censor people for “harassing” pedophiles.

"Pedophilia is bad." "This tweet violates the Twitter rules." ……….. pic.twitter.com/bWwVoIhIeo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2020

Meanshile, people around the world are awakening and “harassing” the pedophilia circles of the rich and powerful:

Source: Summit.news