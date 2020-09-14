Transsexual Satanist Touting ‘f*** The Police’ Wins Gop Nomination For New Hampshire County Sheriff

Aria DiMezzo, a “transsexual Satanist anarchist,” has nabbed the Republican nomination in the sheriff’s race of a New Hampshire county while running with the campaign slogan “F**k the Police.”

Aria DiMezzo, the High Priestess of the Reformed Satanic Church, said he/she’s running for the law enforcement position to oppose the “reckless” partisan electoral system that allowed her to become the Republican nominee.

He is a self-described ‘transsexual Satanist anarchist’ whose slogan is ‘f*** the police’.

Aria DiMezzo is a man who identifies as a woman, and is currently the High Priestess of the Reformed Satanic Church in New Hampshire.

Recently, he put himself on the ballot to win the GOP nomination for county sheriff, and guess what? He won!

Not only that, DiMezzo has nothing but contempt for the people who voted for him without ever researching who they were voting for, and on that one point and one point only, DiMezzo and I agree.

I strongly urge you to read Aria DiMezzo’s comments below, he is mocking the people who were too stupid to realize they were voting for a cop-hating, transsexual satanist for the job of county sheriff. He is rebuking those voters… and he is right.

“…but this is your hour, and the power of darkness.” Luke 22:53 (KJB)

If he wins and is actually elected to the position of New Hampshire county sheriff, it will be a curse upon the people of that state, and one they fully deserve.

We who call ourselves Christians, who claim the new birth of John 3:3 (KJB), are called to stand against this filth and wickedness, and rebuke it.

Satanism is evil, transgenderism is evil, transsexuality is evil, rebelling against authority is evil, the the very idea of electing someone who combines all of these traits is beyond an abomination. Wake up, New Hampshire, the wolf is at the door.

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com (excerpt)