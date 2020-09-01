Tennessee Government Wants to Interrogate Children Monthly, Without Parents Present

In August, the Tennessee Department of Education unveiled an invasive new plan to check up on every child in the state.

by Lance D Johnson

The invasive new plan sends government bureaucrats to each home to conduct monthly interviews with each child.

These “child wellbeing checks” enlist community stakeholders to interrogate each child in the community, preferably without parents present, to make sure that parents are properly caring for their children.

“Since we know many children have experienced adversity due to the pandemic, child wellbeing checks are a deliberate way all stakeholders in the community can help ensure the needs of our children are met,” said Penny Schwinn, the commissioner of the invasive new plan.

The state wants to invade each home, monitor stress levels, mandate psychiatric drugs and vaccines to ensure the “well being” of the child

The Tennessee Department of Education put together a task force to “verify the well being [of children] and identify needs of all Tennessee children” including those who are home schooled, those who attend private schools, those who participate in online learning, and those who attend the public-school system.

The task force calls on “communities” to come together to check on the kids and support the holistic needs of the children. “Holistic needs” was not defined by the government’s guidance.

“I am encouraged by the hard work and dedication of the Task Force and our districts to support kids and their holistic needs,” said Schwinn. The Task Force guidance requires the “checkers” to speak with every child, from birth to 18 years, as “directly and as privately as possible.”

The task force wants to train and develop an army of bureaucrats to check in on children every month in order to sell government services to families. These services include food, transportation, “devices” and hygiene procedures.

Most notably, the bureaucrats would be tasked with evaluating the “mental health” of the child, which opens the door to the administration of psychiatric drugs and other behavioral modifications.

These well-being ministers of the state also want to make sure the children are getting every single vaccine recommended by the CDC.

By letting these bureaucrats in the home, parents are giving away their parental rights, surrendering their parental sovereignty to the state. If one of these bureaucrats “identifies” a need, a parent will be pushed into a corner to comply with an order, or they might be turned in for neglect or abuse.

According to the task force, these bureaucrats will “gauge general stress level” and could alert authorities to households that do not operate to proper standards or fit the criteria that the state is looking for.

The government can then build a case that a child is in a dangerous environment, and the parents could lose custody of their own children.

If the parent disagrees with the assessment, they could be labeled “difficult” or “uncooperative” and could find themselves at the mercy of the Child Protective Services, an agency that has used the accusation “medical neglect” countless times to kidnap children from parents’ custody.

The invasive new plan did not go over well with most Tennessee families. After public outcry, the Tennessee Department of Education withdrew the commission, but they also promised to “revise it.”

Education expert and former Tennessee County Commissioner, Karen Bracken, said, “No matter what warm and fuzzy words you wrap around this policy it is a total violation of our Constitutional rights and an overreach into an area in which they have no authority.”

“It is felt they are using COVID as the excuse to implement a plan that has been in the works for quite some time.”