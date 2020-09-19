Sundance Film Festival Co-Founder Jailed For Child Sex Abuse

Last year Sterling Van Wagenen, co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival, film director and producer, founding executive director of the Sundance Institute was convicted and put in jail for 6 years to life for child sex abuse. Who knows how many years he will actually serve.

According to truthandtransparency.org:

Days after molesting David, Van Wagenen’s son’s friend, Sterling Van Wagenen turned himself into police at the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office.

In a transcript obtained by Truth & Transparency, Van Wagenen implies he was encouraged to turn himself in by his therapist in Provo, Utah.

The name of the therapist is either redacted or was not mentioned, but it is suspected to be David Hamblin who was mentioned in a police report previously released by Truth & Transparency.

According to deadline.com:

Sterling Van Wagenen was convicted for touching a young girl on two occasions between 2013 and 2015 when she was 7 and 9 years old.

The sentencing judge said in court that he hoped the parole board will keep the 72-year-old Van Wagenen in prison longer than the six-years minimum.

Why This Is Important

Although these events transpired last year, I feel it’s still important to bring attention to them given the fact that a lot “high profile” people within Hollywood politics and more seem to constantly be battling these types of accusations and charges.

For example, Michael Laney, the 73 year old ex Vice President of the Walt Disney Corporation has been jailed for sexually abusing a 7-year old girl, while being accused of multiple other rape and sexual abuse cases.

This isn’t the first time Walt Disney Co. executives have been implicated in this type of activity.

For example, in 2017 Jon Heely, who was Disney’s director of music publishing since 2000, was arraigned on charges of “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child.

He was arrested on Nov. 16 by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. He was accused of sexually abusing two girls, one when she was 15 and another when she was 11.

Apparently, this investigation is still ongoing, and he is set to see a jury for the second time after the original jury was unable to reach a verdict. There are countless examples, even from those who have been abused themselves.

Popular actress Bella Thorne, who was also a child actress opened up about her experiences, particular at Disney, in a 2019 interview where she said she was constantly sexually abused from the ages of 6 to 14.

Netflix has come under intense scrutiny for promoting a new film called “cuties.” If you take a look at the trailer, you can see the number of “thumbs down” clicks far outnumbers the “thumbs up” by well over 1.5 million people.

It seems that the majority of people believe this film is promoting the sexualization of young people, and it doesn’t help that Hollywood and the film industry in general is and has been plagued with pedophilia.

In a letter, Sen. Ted Cruz called for the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix and Cuties; Sen. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted on Friday that the film “will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles and help fuel the child sex-trafficking trade.”

Many people in this space feel there has been a deliberate agenda to ‘sexualize’ children as well as to normalize pedophilia.

In this article, activist Elina St. Onge explains how she found a child whom she deeply cares for exposed to over-sexualized imagery in the form of a comic book that was found in the kids section of a public library.

What is going on here? Is there an agenda? Why is Hollywood inundated with strange pedophile symbols?

Why have so many from within the industry been talking about this issue for so long? Why are mainstream media outlets like the New York Times promoting the idea that pedophilia should not be seen as a crime?

Why are schools pushing the idea that pedophilia is a “normal sexual orientation”? Why are convicted pedophiles, felons, and adult performers dressed as women (or demons) invited by schools to read and perform for little children?

Why is TEDx hosting talks that are pushing for the normalisation of pedophilia?

Why is the United Nations (UN) normalising pedophilia?

Why is there growing evidence that pedophilia and ritual abuse takes place at elite levels?

Another example would be the NXIVM case, where multiple members were implicated in some shady activity. Billionaire Clare Bronfman was indicted on racketeering charges.

These charges were connected to her role as “Operations Director” for NXIVM. Clare Bronfman is the daughter of Charles Bronfman, a Canadian/American businessman and philanthropist. A very powerful person.

This group was also connected to multiple daycares.

A paper published in European Psychiatry titled “The cremation of care ritual: Burning of effigies or human sacrifice murder? The importance of differentiating complex trauma from schizophrenia in extreme abuse settings” by Dr. Rainer Kurz, explains, a chartered occupational psychologist (Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) at The University of Manchester. Master of Science (MSc) Industrial Psychology at The University of Hull).

Just like with the Epstein case, the Clinton’s are mentioned with regards to NXIVM as well.

The Rolling Stone reported:

“There are strange political connections as well. Mark Vicente, a documentary filmmaker and former high-ranking member of the group, testified at the trial of NXIVM head Keith Raniere that Clare Bronfman, the billionaire Seagram’s heiress and alleged benefactor of the organization, approached him and a few other members of the group to help her make a contribution to a Clinton campaign.” (source)

Research eventually led to the Franklin scandal that broke in 1989 when hundreds of children were apparently flown around the US to be abused by high ranking ‘Establishment’ members.

Former state senator John W DeCamp, cited as one of the most effective legislators in Nebraska history, is today attorney for two of the abuse victims.

A 15 year old girl disclosed that she had been abused since the age of 9 and was exposed since the age of 9 and was exposed to ‘ritual murder’ of a new born girl, a small boy (who was subsequently fried and eaten) and three others.

It’s a deep topic and what’s presented in this article is not even the tip of the iceberg.

