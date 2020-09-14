The Science of Fear: How the Elites Use it to Control Us & How to Break Free

Fear is one of the most powerful tools the elites have at their disposal. Using the mainstream media, politicians and others who want world domination can inject fear into the public at the drop of a hat, making them easy to manipulate and control.

Aristotle once said: “He who has overcome his fears will truly be free.” Fear is a powerful weapon, and it’s been used globally for the past few months.

People have shown that the instant the media tells them to live a life scared in their homes, they will comply in order to “stay safe.”

Whether the virus is real or not, is not the point. The elitists must keep the public in a constant state of panic in order to control them.

Unafraid and compassionate people are impossible to control.

Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, the propaganda was injected into schools to eliminate critical thinking.

At school, we were taught to think in certain ways. They taught us what to think, but not how to develop our thinking. And everyone was taught the same. If we thought in different ways than our classmates, teachers would tell us we are bad students.

They would give us bad grades and might even expel us from school. Therefore, as students we learned to compromise our thinking so as to get away with trouble. – The Bounded Spirit

The other hard truth most will not like to hear is that if you are still stuck in the left vs. right paradigm, you still haven’t figured any of it out yet. Left vs. right only exists to give us the illusion of choice.

It’s time to question what we’ve been programmed to think, and it should start there. The fear of not electing the right candidate drives people to polls to vote for evil every year. (The lesser of two evils is still evil.)

Politicians are being elected by persuading the masses through the use of fear while journalists influence public opinion by terrorizing people’s minds.

Fear is the best weapon of all great manipulators. It can move people to do anything, no matter how nonsensical it is. Take, for example, the COVID-19 scam.

People are still terrified of a virus that even the government has admitted isn’t any worse than the flu. Why? Because the media, the government’s lapdog, is telling them they still need to be afraid.

The elites have learned to manipulate the public’s emotions to their advantage. With global media corporations in place, controlled and operated BY the elite, they can amplify that fear quite easily.

Turn on the news, open a newspaper and you’ll see this.

We have been taught to be distrustful of the mind, however, and of our thoughts. This has been by design and has been perpetuated through society by the elite of this world who understand the power of thought and the nature of the mind.

In fact, most of us have been through a long period of mind-programming since we were born to separate our mind from itself so that it does not know or experience this truth. – With One Breath

Obey. That is the name of the game of control. And controlled you are if you do not recognize how innately powerful, creative, and safe you really are. This life is not all you are, but it is everything you’ve been taught to believe.

Our emotions are energy and they all have a frequency. The closer you are to the bottom, the easier it will be to manipulate you into obeying and complying with tyranny.

As David Icke said in a now-banned YouTube video:

“I’m more powerful than them and they KNOW IT.” And within minutes of the interview ending, they were proving me right.

“Here they are, this cult that I will explain, that control the mainstream media, my God, has that been any more obvious than in the last few weeks?” – SHTFPlan (the video in this article has been deleted and this article has been shadowbanned.)

Icke was discussing the easy way to beat “the cult” as he calls it, the elitists, the government, the establishment, the ones who want to control you and enslave you.

He says living life in compassion and love and doing the right and moral thing will be the fall of the ruling class.

Free yourself by living a life free of fear. Take up critical thinking. Question what you’ve been told.

Believe you are powerful because you are. Stop looking to others for answers and look to yourself. Find what resonates with you and speak your truth.

By Mac Slavo, Guest writer