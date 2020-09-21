“Under the guise of a pandemic, we will create a prison state”

Right from the horse’s mouth. And is it not right now looking just like a police state?

Until recently you were not allowed to visit Aunt Edna across the country & folk even in NZ have been receiving visits from the law enforcement for no particular reason.

In other countries they are being arrested (Australia) for peacefully protesting (Canada).

Folk are now required to leave their personal contact details if they shop anywhere leaving them open for further visits by Police (if you happened to have been in contact with an infected person even when neither of you knew) and Police are now allowed to enter your premises without a search warrant.

All of course in the name of your safety & happening elsewhere as we speak. And based on a crisis that has a death rate of 0.2%, no worse than seasonal flu.

This all changed in NZ when draconian laws got passed with nary a protest from anybody except one sole MP. All kudos to Simon O’Connor for that.

Thanks to the New Manhatten Project YT channel for the video below that explains concisely the Rockefeller plan to introduce martial law and a police state.

You can find the pdf file link to the actual document here (the lockstep operation begins at page 18).

As I’ve been saying, these people have made no secret of their plans. They’re right there in plain sight if you want to look.

Unfortunately most folk prefer to keep on listening to mainstream fairyland media and ignore what’s really going on right under their noses. Guess who owns mainstream fairyland?

The scenario of martial law is described in a futuristic manner in this Rockefeller Foundation document, as a scenario that’s already happened:

“One important — and novel — component of our strategy toolkit is scenario planning, a process of creating narratives about the future based on factors likely to affect a particular set of challenges and opportunities”. (document intro)

From the Foundation’s statement of purpose:

“The Rockefeller Foundation supports work that expands opportunity and strengthens resilience to social, economic, health, and environmental challenges — affirming its pioneering philanthropic mission, since 1913, to “promote the well-being” of humanity.”

Now interestingly, 1913 is the year they passed the Federal Reserve Act & heisted the Federal Reserve which is their private corporation and not a state banking system … their statement would be better worded “promote the well-being of we the bankers”:

In 1913, a Senator, Nelson Aldrich, maternal grandfather to the Rockefellers, pushed the Federal Reserve Act through Congress just before Christmas when much of Congress was on vacation (Reference 3, 4, 5).

When elected, Wilson passed the FED. Later, Wilson remorsefully replied (referring to the FED), “I have unwittingly ruined my country”.

Note also JFK acted to remove their monopoly on banking & interest profiteering in 1963, the same year he was assassinated.

“IT IS POSSIBLE TO DISCIPLINE AND CONTROL SOME SOCIETIES FOR SOME TIME, BUT NOT THE WHOLE WORLD ALL THE TIME.” – GK Bhat, TARU Leading Edge, India p20

“Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty — and their privacy — to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability” (P18)

Source and reference: Envirowatchrangitikei.wordpress.com; Nommeraadio.ee (the lockstep operation begins at page 18)