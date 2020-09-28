Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order

1. Medical doctors declare that the pandemic was planned

A group of over 500 medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’ made a shocking statement during a national press conference: (1)

‘The Corona panic is a play. It’s a scam. A swindle. It’s high time we understood that we’re in the midst of a global crime.’

This large group of medical experts publishes a medical newspaper on 500,000 copies every week, to inform the public about the massive misinformation in the mainstream media.

They also organize mass protests in Europe, like the one on August 29, 2020 where 12 million people signed up and several millions actually showed up.

Why do these 500+ medical doctors say the pandemic is a global crime? What do they know, that we don’t?

2. Hundreds of Spanish medical doctors say the pandemic is planned

In Spain a group of 600 medical doctors called ‘Doctors for Truth’, made a similar statement during a press conference.

‘Covid-19 is a false pandemic created for political purposes. This is a world dictatorship with a sanitary excuse. We urge doctors, the media and political authorities to stop this criminal operation, by spreading the truth.’ (2)

Germany and Spain are just two examples. Similar large groups of hundreds of medical experts exist in countries across the world.

In the USA a documentary called PLANDEMIC, which exposes COVID-19 as a criminal operation, is supported by over 27,000 medical doctors!

Why are these thousands of medical professionals worldwide saying the pandemic is a crime? What information do they have access to, that we are not getting from the mainstream media?

I invite you to look at the following facts with an open mind and then come to your own conclusions…

3. In 2015 a testing method was patented for… COVID-19

In 2015 a ‘System and Method for Testing for COVID-19’ was patented by Richard Rothschild, with a Dutch government organisation.

Did you catch that? In 2015 – four years before the disease even existed – a testing method for COVID-19 was developed. (2B)

Take a deep breath and let that sink in for a while…

4. Millions of COVID-19 test kits sold in 2017 and 2018

As we know the new COVID-19 disease appeared in China towards the end of 2019. Therefore it was named COVID-19 which is an acronym for Corona Virus Disease 2019.

Data from the World Integrated Trade Solution, however, shows something astonishing:

“in 2017 and 2018 – two years before COVID-19 – hundreds of millions of test kits for COVID-19 were distributed worldwide.”

‘Quick! Hide it!!’

This baffling data was discovered by someone on September 5, 2020, who posted it on social media. The next day it went viral all over the world.

On September 6 the WITS suddenly changed the original designation ‘COVID-19’ into the vague ‘Medical Test Kits’.

This is not allowed in trade, because you always have to be specific. There are many types of test kits for different diseases.

The fact that they removed the specification ‘COVID-19’, after this data became known worldwide, proves that they don’t want anyone to know about it.

They however forgot to delete one detail: the product code for these ‘Medical Test Kits’ is 300215 which means: ‘COVID-19 Test Kits’.

Their cover up came too late: this critical information was uncovered and is being revealed by millions worldwide. You can download a PDF that shows the original data of this website.

Two years before the outbreak of COVID-19 the USA, the EU, China and nations around the world started exporting millions of diagnostic test instruments for… COVID-19, a disease that supposedly didn’t even exist back then.

6. The COVID-19 ‘project’ is planned until 2025

The World Bank shows that COVID-19 is a project that is planned to continue until… end of March 2025! So the intention is to continue it for another FIVE YEARS. (2C)

7. Anthony Fauci guaranteed a pandemic within the next two years

In 2017 Anthony Fauci made a very strange prediction, with an even stranger certainty.

With complete confidence Fauci announced that during the first term of President Trump a surprise outbreak of an infectious disease would surely happen.

Here’s what he said: (3)

“There is NO QUESTION there is going to be a challenge for the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases.

“There will be a SURPRISE OUTBREAK. There’s NO DOUBT in anyones mind about this.”

How could Fauci guarantee a surprise outbreak to happen during the first term of the Trump administration? What did he know, that we don’t?

8. Bill and Melinda Gates guaranteed an imminent global pandemic

In 2018 Bill Gates publicly announced that a global pandemic was on it’s way that could wipe out 30 million people. He said this would probably happen during the next decade. (4)

Melinda Gates added that an engineered virus is humanities greatest threat and also assured this would hit humanity in the coming years. (5)

‘A global pandemic is ON IT’S WAY. An ENGINEERED VIRUS is humanities greatest threat. This will happen in the NEXT DECADE.’ – BILL GATES, in 2018

Let their choice of words resound into your mind for a moment…

They claim that the dense population of the world guarantees this imminent global pandemic.

But let’s be honest: most of the earth is uninhabited. Just fly over America in an airplane and look out the window. You see empty space most of the time, with a few cities here and there. Most of the United States is still wide open and empty.

The same goes for the rest of the world.

Australia, Russia, India, China, America, Africa… it’s wilderness for the most part. Our planet isn’t nearly as populated as Bill Gates wants us to believe. This world map shows it clearly…

Most of the earth is totally void of any human presence. So the idea that the world is vastly overpopulated and is therefor bound to give rise to an imminent global pandemic is a lie.

[The powers that shouldn’t be also use this excuse to justify a reduction in the world’s population – i.e. depopulation.]

The Gates also claimed that air travel was sure to create a global pandemic. But countless people have been traveling in airplanes the past century.

Did that give rise to constant outbreaks of global pandemics? Of course not!

Their arguments why they guaranteed a global pandemic in the next few years are lies. So what is their real basis to make such guaranteed predictions?

9. Practicing for a pandemic

A few months before the outbreak, Bill Gates – the world’s nr 1 vaccine dealer – organized an event in New York City. Guess what the event was all about? It was a ‘coronavirus pandemic exercise’.

Yes, you read that right:

Bill Gates organized a coronavirus pandemic exercise, right before it happened!

On the large display in the auditorium, you see the text printed: ‘We need to prepare for the event that becomes a pandemic.’ This pandemic exercise was called Event201 and took place in October 2019, literally right before the outbreak.

Their conclusion was that all of humanity must be vaccinated…

10. Excitement about selling vaccines in the next year

Shortly after this ‘exercise for a coronavirus pandemic’ Bill Gates tweeted:

“I’m particularly excited about what the next year could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines.” – Bill Gates, Dec. 19, 2019

Think about this: the world’s nr 1 vaccine dealer guarantees a global pandemic to occur in the next few years, and his wife said we should all fear an engineered virus that is ‘on its way’. Then they organize an exercise for an imminent global pandemic and say vaccines will be the only solution. Next Bill Gates tweets how excited he is about selling vaccines in the next year. Immediately after that, the announced pandemic breaks out.

Indeed, right away Bill Gates proclaims that the only solution for humanity is to buy his vaccines…

11. 2020 coronavirus pandemic predicted in 2013

Back in 2013 a musician wrote a song called PANDEMIC. In his lyrics he described a global pandemic that kills millions, shuts down economies and gives rise to riots.

His song literally described in great detail what we are seeing in our world today, seven years later.

He even mentioned the exact year of the pandemic: 2020, and the specific type of virus: a coronavirus. (6)

This is a line in his lyrics from 2013:

‘2020 combined with CoronaVirus, bodies stacking.’

This song also predicted the riots that are now raging throughout America:

‘The State is rioting, using the street outside. It’s coming to your windows.’

How could this musician have known in 2013 that a coronavirus pandemic would break out in 2020, and that during this pandemic riots would erupt? He explains:

‘I did research back in 2012, and read the so called “conspiracy theories”. You know, those investigations the media doesn’t want us to look into. According to those theories pandemics were bound to happen in the decade of 2020 – 2030. So I wrote the song Pandemic about it.’

12. Global Preparedness Monitoring Board in Sept. 2019: ‘Get ready for a global coronavirus pandemic’

In September 2019 – also right before the outbreak – the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board released a report titled ‘A World At Risk’.

It stressed the need to be prepared for… a coronavirus outbreak!

On the cover of the report is the picture of a coronavirus and people wearing face masks.

In the report we read the following interesting paragraph:

‘The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.’

Did you catch that?

They have been practicing for a deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.

13. Outbreak from China announced

In 2018 The Institute for Disease Modeling made a video in which they show a flu virus originating in China, from the area of Wuhan, and spreading all over the world, killing millions. They called it ‘A Simulation For A Global Flu Pandemic.’ That is exactly what happened, two years later.

Why did they say it would come from China? Why not Africa, where far more diseases are present? Or why not South America? Or India? How could they know there would be a flu virus coming from China and even show Wuhan as the originating area, that would infect the whole world?

Where did the virus come from? One of the world’s leading experts in bioweapons is Dr. Francis Boyle. He is convinced it originated from a bioweapon lab in Wuhan, the Bio Safety Lab Level 4.

This facility is specialized in the development of… coronaviruses!

They take existing viruses and ‘weaponize’ them, meaning they make them far more dangerous, to be used as a biological weapon.

In the following two minute video clip you see a spokesperson for the Trump administration, bioweapon expert Dr. Francis Boyle and president Trump talk about how this virus came from the lab in Wuhan.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist (MD, PhD) fled the country, left her job at a prestigious Hong Kong university and became a whistleblower. She appeared on British television where she claimed SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, was created by Chinese scientists in a lab – and she offered evidence to support her claims. You can read more on the subject HERE.

Now comes the most interesting part:

14. In 2015 Anthony Fauci gave this very lab 3,7 million dollars.

Figure this: the same man who guaranteed a surprise outbreak of a virus in the next two years, gave almost 4 million dollars to a lab that develops coronaviruses.

In the short clip below you can see a journalist ask president Trump about this grant given by Fauci to the Wuhan lab.

There are however more options in Wuhan where this virus could have originated from. Some believe it came from the Wuhan Virology Institute, where they also work on weaponizing coronaviruses.

15. Chinese biological experiments to infect humans with Coronavirus exposed in 2015 by Italian state media

Five years ago, Italian state owned media Company, RAI – Radiotelevisione Italiana, – exposed dark efforts by China on viruses.

The video, which was broadcast in November, 2015, showed how Chinese scientists were doing biological experiments on a SARS connected virus believed to be Coronavirus, derived from bats and mice, asking whether it was worth the risk in order to be able to modify the virus for compatibility with human organisms.

Below is a transcription of the Italian broadcast translated in English:

Chinese Biological Experiments

Chinese scientists have created a pulmonary supervirus from bats and mice only for study reasons but there are many questionable aspects to this. Is it worth the risk? It’s an experiment, of course, but it is worrisome.

It worries many scientists: It is a group of Chinese researchers attaching a protein taken from bats to the SARS virus, Acute Pneumonia, derived from mice.

The output is a super coronavirus that could affect humans. – (Source here, were you can read more)

16. Movies predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Predictive programming is the process of informing the population about events that are soon to occur.

The past years several movies and television series were produced, about… a global coronavirus pandemic!

The film ‘Dead Plague’ depicts a global pandemic with a coronavirus and even mentions hydroxychloroquine as the cure.

Another film called ’Contagion’ shows how a coronavirus spreads globally with social distancing, face masks, lock-downs, washing of hands etc. as a result.

Literally everything we see now, is predicted in detail in these movies.

17. Pandemic depicted during Olympics summergames in 2012

Talking about predictive programming: during the opening show of the Summer Olympics in 2012, a coronavirus pandemic was played out for the eyes of the whole world.

Dozens of hospital beds, large numbers of nurses becoming puppets of a controlling system, death lurking about, a demonic giant rising up over the world, and the whole theatre was lit up in such a way that seen from the sky it looked like a coronavirus.

Why did the Olympic Games show a coronavirus pandemic, in their opening show?

18. Worldwide lockdown predicted in 2008

The author and investigator Robin de Ruiter predicted in 2008 that there would come a global lockdown.

He said the purpose of this would be to create a new world of authoritarian control.

Because much of what he wrote back in 2008 is now happening right in front of our eyes, this book has been republished.

19. Journalists predicted planned pandemic

In 2014 the investigative journalist Harry Vox predicted a planned global pandemic and said why the ‘ruling class’ would do such thing:

‘They will stop at nothing to complete their toolkit of control. One of the things that had been missing from their toolkit is quarantines and curfews. The plan is to get hundreds of thousands of people infected with it and create the next phase of control.’ (7)

20. ‘Scenario for the Future’

This renown researcher refers to a famous document by the Rockefeller Foundation in which everything we see happening now is literally predicted in great detail: the global pandemic, the lock-downs, the collapse of the economy and the imposing of authoritarian control.

It’s all described with terrifying accuracy… ten years before it happened!

The document is titled ‘Scenario for the Future of Technology and International Development’. (9)

That says it all: a scenario for the future. It has a chapter called ‘LockStep’ in which a global pandemic is reported as if it happened in the past, but which is clearly intended as a rehearsal for the future.

Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep: ‘Under The Guise Of A Pandemic, We Will Create A Prison State’

The ‘Scenario for the Future’ continues with comparing two different responses to their predicted pandemic: the USA only ‘strongly discouraged’ people from flying, while China enforced mandatory quarantine for all citizens.

The first response is accused of spreading the virus even more, while the imposing of a suffocating lock-down is praised. Then it goes on to describe the implementation of totalitarian control:

“During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets.”

Clearly the flexing of authority is the desired response. But it gets worse, according to this ‘Scenario of the Future’:

‘Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified.’

‘In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests.’

Handbook for global control

Now that the announced pandemic is indeed here, the same Rockefeller Foundation came forward with step two: a handbook on how to implement new control systems during this pandemic. Only when all the required control networks are in place, can the world open up again.

When you combine the two Rockefeller documents, you see the plan:

1) First they announce a global pandemic with a coronavirus and say what it should lead to: a whole new level of authoritarian control.

2) Secondly they give practical steps on how to apply this control system.

These are illustrations and quotes from their guide:

‘Digital apps and privacy-protected tracking software should be widely used to enable more complete contact tracking.’

‘In order to fully control the Covid-19 epidemic, we need to test the majority of the population on a weekly basis.’

According to their ‘Scenario of the future’ the entire world population should get a digital ID that indicates who has received all the vaccines. Without sufficient vaccinations, access to schools, concerts, churches, public transport etc. will be denied.

Now in 2020 that is exactly what Bill Gates and many governments are calling for.

21. Bill Gates negotiated $100 Billion contact tracing deal with Democratic Congressman sponsor of bill six months BEFORE Coronavirus pandemic

The shocking revelations were unveiled on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Patreon by the two investigators.

nine months after the meetings with the Gates Foundation in Rwanda — Bobby L. Rush, a Democrat from Illinois, introduced the $100 BILLION H.R. 6666, the COVID-19 Testing, Reaching and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act.

Everyone’s contacts must be checked

In a leaked government video (10) we see a conversation between former American president Bill Clinton and Andrew Cuomo, the governor of the state of New York.

They discuss how to set up a large control system to test the entire population and check all their contacts. They discuss how to build an army to carry out this control system.

A whole new level of global control

Bill Gates also made it clear that only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 should be allowed to travel, go to school, attend meetings and work. (11)

Digital vaccine ID’s are already being developed (12) and Gates has a patent on the technology that makes it possible to trace an individual’s body anywhere. This technology is called WO2020-060606 (13).

Also very interesting to note: An Enzyme Called LUCIFERASE Is What Makes Bill Gates Implantable Vaccine Work

In addition, Gates wants to set up a global monitoring network, which will track everyone who came into contact with Covid-19 (14).

The plan: inject mankind with DNA altering vaccine

The famous investigative journalist Anthony Patch did years of research concerning the plans to control the world, by means of created pandemics and mandatory vaccines. During an interview in 2014 this researcher predicted the following:

‘They will release a man-made coronavirus. As a result the people will demand a vaccine to protect them. This vaccine will add a third strain of DNA to a persons body, essentially making them a hybrid.

‘Once a person is injected, almost immediately their DNA undergoes a transformation. This genetic change will cause people to loose the ability to think for themselves, without them even being aware this happened. Thus they can be controlled easier, to become slaves for the elite.’

Of course that sounds insane and it is insane indeed. Yet we have to be aware that this professional investigator is no fool. He has done years of research and this is what he discovered over the years.

We must be careful not to reject sound knowledge, based on years of research, simply because of our own lack of insight in these topics.

20 years of research say: the vaccine will change our DNA

Doctor Carrie Madej directed two large clinics in Georgia, before she went to the Dominican Republic to do humanitarian work. She studied DNA and vaccines for the past twenty years and made an urgent video in which she warns that there is a plan to inject humanity with very dangerous vaccines for Covid-19.

The purpose of these new vaccines will be twofold:

1) reprogram our DNA and make us hybrids that are easier to control.

2) connect us to artificial intelligence through a digital vaccine ID, which will also open a whole new realm of control.

This medical expert says she has observed multiple times how diseases were spread over populations by air craft. Because of satefy reasons she is not able to share more details about this in public.

Depopulate the earth by means of organized epidemics

Dr. John Coleman is a famous Intelligence Officer from the CIA who wrote a book titled ‘The Committee of 300‘.

In it he explains how secret societies manipulate governments, health care, food industries, the media and so on. This book can be found on the website of the CIA. (15)

One of the primary goals of the many secret societies, that control governments and the media, is to depopulate the earth.

You can find a list of 32 ‘elites’ who support and promote (according to their own claims) depopulation HERE.

Dr. Coleman says the following about their strategy:

‘At least 4 billion useless eaters shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars and organized epidemics of fatal rapid acting diseases…’ – DR. JOHN COLEMAN, CIA INTELLIGENCE OFFICER

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000

In 1980 a granite monument was erected in Georgia, called the Guidestones. A set of 10 guidelines is inscribed on the structure in eight modern languages and a shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient language scripts.

The first guideline goes as follows:

1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

The CIA officer Dr. Coleman revealed that one of their methods to ‘maintain humanity’ is to cause ‘organized epidemics of fatal rapid acting diseases’.

Using vaccines to reduce humanity

During a TED talk Bill Gates echoed this goal, when he literally said that new vaccines can be used to reduce the world’s population with 10 – 15%! (16)

‘There are now 6.7 billion people on earth and soon there will be 9 billion. However, we can reduce that number by ten to fifteen percent if we do a good job with new vaccines, health care and birth control’. – BILL GATES, VACCINE DEALER

Covid19 vaccine for population control?

Mike Adams is a published food scientist, author of the popular science book Food Forensics and founder of ISO-accredited CWC Labs.

Years ago he said the following:

“An engineered bioweapon will be released in population centers. There will be calls for massive government funding for the vaccine industry to come up with a vaccine. Miraculously, they will have a vaccine developed in record time. Everyone will be required to line up and take this vaccine shot.”

There is indeed a release of an engineered bioweapon, followed by a vaccine mandate, massive government funding for the vaccine industry and a vaccine that is being developed in record time.

The rest of his message is that this vaccine will slowly begin to kill millions – if not billions – of people over the course of a few years. It will be a kill-switch vaccine, designed to reduce the world’s population.

SUMMARY: WAS THE PANDEMIC PLANNED?

Thousands of medical doctors call the pandemic a global crime, and a world dictatorship with a sanitary excuse.

Two years before Covid-19 came to the global scene, the European Union, the USA, China and other nations suddenly started exporting tens of millions of test kits for Covid-19.

In 2013 a musician predicts a global pandemic with a coronavirus and says this will happen in 2020. He knew this because of personal investigation of so called ‘conspiracy theories’.

In 2017 Anthony Fauci guaranteed a surprise outbreak of an infectious disease during the first term of the Trump administration.

Right before the outbreak of a coronavirus pandemic, Bill Gates organized a global coronavirus pandemic exercise: Event201.

Right before the outbreak the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board told the world to be ready for a coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018 the Institute for Disease Modeling announced a global pandemic with a flu virus, originating in China in the area of Wuhan.

In 2018 Bill and Melinda Gates announced that in the coming years there would be a global pandemic of an engineered virus.

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was created in the Bio Safety Lab Level 4 in Wuhan, which received millions of dollars from Anthony Fauci.

Several movies depicted the coronavirus pandemic with great detail, and even mention hydroxychloroquine as the cure.

The Summer Olympics in 2012 played a pandemic of a coronavirus during their opening show.

The investigative journalist Harry Vox predicted in 2014 that a global pandemic would be caused, so the ‘ruling class’ could implement a higher level of authoritarian control.

The investigative journalist Anthony Patch predicted a global pandemic with a man made virus, that would be used to force a DNA altering vaccine on humanity.

Dr. Carrie Madej studied DNA and vaccines for decades and says the plan is to use the Covid-19 vaccine to start the process of transhumanism: reprogramming the human DNA.

The CIA officer Dr. John Coleman studied secret societies and says their goal is to depopulate the earth by means of organized pandemics of fatal rapid acting diseases.

In the state of Georgia a huge monument was erected in 1980 with ten guidelines for humanity, in eight languages. The first of these ‘Ten Commandments’ is that humanity needs to be reduced to half a billion people.

Bill Gates said during a TED talk that new vaccines can be used to reduce the world’s population with 10-15%.

The ‘health ranger’ Mike Adams predicted years ago what we see happening now: the release of an engineered bioweapon, followed by a vaccine mandate, massive government funding for the vaccine industry and a vaccine that is being developed in record time. He also predicted that this vaccine will kill innumerable people over the course of a couple of years.

In 2010 the Rockefeller Foundation published the ‘Scenario for the future…’ in which they describe a coming global pandemic, that should result in the implementation of authoritarian control over the people, which will then intensify after the pandemic.

In 2020 they publish a handbook on how to create this world of control, with a step by step guide. They say life cannot return back to normal, until the world has become ‘Locked Down’ with this top down control from authoritarian governments.

We indeed see that Bill Gates and many others worldwide are right away seizing control in unprecedented ways, with enforcing vaccine ID’s, microchips that will be implanted into people, mandating the wearing of face masks, social distancing, forced lock-downs, extreme contact tracing, and so on.

Part of this top down control is extreme censoring of every single voice from doctors, scientists or other experts that criticize what is going on.

All predictions were done shortly before it happened

Note that every single prediction of this pandemic was announced a few years or even months before it happened. That is significant.

Gates and Fauci lie to their audience when they say ‘history tells us this will happen’, but there is no historic basis for guaranteeing a global coronavirus pandemic to occur within a few months or years.

Never in history did anything like this occur, on such a global scale.

The fact that such a historically unique event was predicted in great detail – by movies, shows, investigators, medical doctors, those who finance labs that develop these viruses, those who earn billions from these pandemics, those who want to create a whole new level of control in our world, etc. – shows it was planned.

Are there signs that the pandemic is being manipulated?

So far we have looked at indications that the pandemic was planned beforehand. If it is indeed orchestrated, then that should also be obvious during the pandemic. A planned pandemic is also a controlled pandemic.

The plan to control the world

You may have heard the word ‘globalists’ before, but for those who aren’t familiar with it: these are people around the world who plan to create one global government, so they can have total global control over health, religion, finances – everything.

Main players in this are the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, and many others.

They recently came together in an event called DAVOS, where they expressed how the pandemic will be used to deploy their plans.

Here are some of the statements they made: (18)

‘Now is the historic moment in time, not only to fight the virus, but TO SHAPE THE SYSTEM.

The pandemic represents a window of opportunity to RESET OUR WORLD.

The world must act jointly and swiftly to REVAMP ALL ASPECTS of our societies and economies, from educational to social contacts and working conditions.

EVERY COUNTRY, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be TRANSFORMED.’ – Klaus Schwab, Funder of the World Economic Forum

A major leader of gobalism, is the World Economic Forum, founded by Klaus Schwab. He created a ‘spinning wheel’ with all their objectives. On it we can see the following three ‘projects’: Covid19 followed by Global Governance, and Internet Governance.

Good read: The Response To Coronavirus Is The New World Order / Agenda 2030

Nobody wants these organizations

Not a single human on the earth has voted for these organizations to even exist, let alone take full control of our lives, families, communities, jobs, health, industries, etc. Yet they present themselves as our ‘world leaders’ who are planning our entire future.

The World Health Organization presents itself as the global boss over our health, without anyone of us having chosen for them.

They apply a tyranny in mainstream media and social media, where no expression of medical or scientific expertise is allowed, unless it is in line with the guidelines of this ‘World’ organization.

Tens of thousands of medical doctors and scientists have been censored all over the world, by Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. Why? Because these social media giants state that ONLY what the World health Organization says, is true.

All of humanity must submit to these people who have positioned themselves over all of us, without ever asking our opinion or even consulting with other medical experts.

In fact, every single medical expert speaking out against their decisions is censored.

This means complete loss of medical freedom, loss of freedom of speech, loss of true science, loss of true journalism and an imposing of dictatorships by organizations that nobody voted for, lead by people nobody wanted and yet they simply seize ownership of our world.

They are the big fat mean bully on the playground, that plays boss over everyone.

World Health Organization is run by a terrorist

The head of the Word Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is a member of a violent revolutionary communist party in Ethiopia, Tigray People’s Liberation Front. (19)

The Department of Homeland Security clearly states:

“The TPLF qualifies as a Tier III terrorist organization… on the basis of its violent activities…”

Let this get through to you: the man directing the World Health Organization is literally a communist terrorist, who has been involved in murdering thousands of innocent people, trying to impose communism on Ethiopia.

And this man is bullying the entire world, telling all of us what we can and cannot do, censoring every medical professional who has a different opinion, demanding blind obedience from all of humanity, while imposing mandates to be vaccinated by their number one financial sponsor: Bill Gates.

Is this the world you want to live in, from now on?

More and more pandemics, untill mankind submits

These globalists even threaten humanity with more suffering, if we don’t submit to their total control. Prince Charles recently joined DAVOS and publicly stated:

“There will be more and more pandemics, if we don’t do ‘the great reset’ now.” (18)

Bill Gates already calls this ‘pandemic one’ and is talking about ‘pandemic two and three’.

The investigator who back in 2013 predicted a coronavirus pandemic to occur in 2020, followed by riots, said the plan is to create series of pandemics during 2020-2030.

This decade is the selected timeframe to turn the world into one big banana republic, run by mad powerhungry men, who depopulate the earth, and enslave the rest of humanity.

They are planning to cause as many pandemics as needed, in order to break the back of humanity, until everybody submits to their global control.

Are you beginning to understand why more than 500 medical doctors from Germany, 600 doctors from Spain, thousands of medical experts from the USA and many more all over the world are calling this pandemic a ‘global’ crime’?

Leaders of Catholic Church Warn Humanity

An archbishop and several cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church wrote a letter to humanity, to warn us for gloval tyranny under the guise of Covid-19.

This is an excert of this historic message, that has been translated in many languages and was sent to leaders all over the world. (20)

“We have reason to believe, on the basis of official data on the incidence of the epidemic as related to the number of deaths, that there are powers interested in creating panic among the world’s population with the sole aim of permanently imposing unacceptable forms of restriction on freedoms, of controlling people and of tracking their movements. The imposition of these illiberal measures is a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control.”

Is there hope? What can we do?

Is there any hope for our future, or are we surrendered to the merciless hands of these wicked mega-billionaires who want to depopulate the earth and seize total control over humanity?

Yes, there is hope. The future is brighter than we can even imagine!

This is not a doom and gloom scenario, but a wake up call for humanity to stop blindly believing the mafia-media and perverse politicians, and rise up as one for a future of freedom.

I invite you to join a unique and historic movement of Global Freedom Fighters, who will lead humanity into a new era of hope, restoration and more freedom than we have ever known.

