Paris Hilton’s Astonishing Confession: Her Life Choices Made Her Lonely, Miserable, and Exhausted

Paris Hilton represents everything that is phony about popular culture. Her confession that her “brand” is a lie is noteworthy.

by Henry Makow PhD

There is a touching scene in Alexandra Dean’s 105 min intimate documentary, “This is Paris” where Paris Hilton is seen in her room-sized walk-in closet.

Hilton confesses she hasn’t worn most of the hundreds of outfits and shoes on display. She doesn’t really care about any of them, and is lonely, miserable, and exhausted from the glamorous lifestyle she models for millions of fans.

Yet elsewhere, she confesses that she is addicted to money and won’t feel “free” until she makes a billion.

She is trapped.

You can watch the documentary here:

She was the first celebrity famous just for being (beautiful) and famous. She pioneered the selfie and gave millions of equally untalented young women the illusion that they can be rich, beautiful, and famous too.

“The reality TV star is well known for her influence on pop culture. Paris has always been fashion-forward and is seen as a fun-loving and bubbly.

“Moreover, many people consider Paris to be the original ‘influencer’, who started many social media and pop culture trends that are prevalent today. Throughout her career, she’s inspired many other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears.”

Her net worth is reported at $300 million. Her perfume line alone has brought in over US$3 billion in revenue to date.

Variety named her its “Billion Dollar Entrepreneur” in 2011. Hilton earns over US$10 million a year from her business ventures, and as of 2017, she was paid about US$300,000 for appearances in clubs and events.”

Her sister, Nicky Hilton is married to Rothschild heir James Rothschild.

Hilton has come to represent everything that is slutty and superficial in popular culture. She is the object of popular derision.

But there is more to her story. Hers may have been the fate of many Illuminati children. She hints that she was sexually abused as a child and now suffers from insomnia caused by nightmares of this abuse.

She doesn’t say who abused her – a glaring omission in what is otherwise a searingly candid self-portrait. The abuse caused her to act out as a teenager.

Her parents sent her to a series of “reform schools” where she was physically and emotionally abused. She spent days naked in solitary confinement. Her pleas to her parents fell on deaf eyes.

She survived by focusing her mind on becoming economically independent. This inspired her money drive.

Paris Hilton is 39. She is a conventional woman at heart. She wants marriage and family.

Her “brand” is killing her. This documentary could kill her “brand.”

“This is Paris” is a courageous attempt to put her life on an honest footing. Hopefully, it will succeed.