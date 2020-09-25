James Corbett: The Pandemic is a Test Run

The death cult that wants to suppress humanity has issued their warning: the lockdown of the world in the name of the global scamdemic is not the end of this madness.

It is only the beginning.

Join James for this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch as he dissects the latest attempt to leverage the climate scam on the back of the COVID scam, and how both of these distractions are being used to indoctrinate the public into the death cult.

Also read: Does A Satanic Cult Control The World?

Source: YouTube.com