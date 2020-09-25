The Pandemic Is A Test Run
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNWO

James Corbett: The Pandemic is a Test Run

The death cult that wants to suppress humanity has issued their warning: the lockdown of the world in the name of the global scamdemic is not the end of this madness.

It is only the beginning.

Join James for this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch as he dissects the latest attempt to leverage the climate scam on the back of the COVID scam, and how both of these distractions are being used to indoctrinate the public into the death cult.

Also read: Does A Satanic Cult Control The World?

Source: YouTube.com

Apocryphal Biblical Texts Tell Rare Stories of Demons in Disguise, Wizards and a Man Crucified Next to Jesus Previous post

Related Articles

James Corbett The Eleventh Hour – This Is The Battle For Humanity
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNWOPolice State

The Eleventh Hour – This is THE Battle for Humanity

Astrazeneca Vaccines
CoronavirusVaccines

Second AstraZeneca Trial Participant Develops Rare Neurological Condition Following COVID-19 Vaccination

Belgia Doctors And Health Professionals Demand A Halt To Pandemic Propaganda
CoronavirusFalse FlagsPropaganda

Belgia: Doctors and Health Professionals Demand a Halt to Pandemic Propaganda

Cdc Vs Who
CoronavirusFalse Flags

CDC: We Were Pressured by the WHO to Lie About the ‘Airborne’ Risk