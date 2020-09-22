When Newt Gingrich Told the Truth About George Soros, Fox News Demanded SILENCE

In a very bizarre exchange on Fox News’ Outnumbered, guest Newt Gingrich was essentially censored for bringing up the name of Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros. Gingrich, the former House Speaker, mentioned during his appearance how billionaire Soros has been using his substantial wealth to influence local district attorney races throughout the country, who have then been incredibly soft on the leftist thugs behind the violence the nation is seeing. Gingrich stated: “The Number 1 problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” adding that just the day before, someone wanted for two murders in New York City was put back on the streets.

He then explained what Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris really mean when they talk about “progressive district attorneys,” saying: “Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money, and they’re a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.” This seemed to prompt panic mode all around, as commentator Melissa Francis quickly stated: “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” although she conveniently failed to mention why she believes that. Gingrich fired back: “He paid for it! I mean, why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars…” At that point, another panelist cut him off. Co-host Marie Harf creepily chimed in: “I agree with Melissa. George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.” Gingrich then replied: “Okay, so it’s verboten.” Then, an awkward silence hung in the air for a few beats too long before host Harris Faulkner said it was time to move on.