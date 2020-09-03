Nancy Pelosi Busted Sneaking In To A Beauty Salon That’s Supposed To Be Closed Over Covid And Without Wearing A Mask
Nancy Pelosi Busted Sneaking in to a Beauty Salon That’s Supposed to be Closed Over COVID and Without Wearing a Mask

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was busted yesterday, sneaking in to a beauty salon in San Francisco for a shampoo.

Salons in California had been closed for months to “fight Covid” but the Speaker obviously believes that some people are more equal than others.

Nancy Pelosi was caught on video visiting a hair salon that has been closed due to San Francisco’s coronavirus lockdown.

Ordinary people are not allowed to go to salons. The business isn’t allowed to be open. But this is Nancy Pelosi, and the rules for “commoners” apparently don’t apply to elitist Democrats.

Pelosi is the same person who, while businesses were shut down and waiting for government relief, gave Americans a tour of her luxury freezer that was stocked with gourmet ice cream. It was her “let them eat ice cream” moment.

Now, she’s caught visiting a salon and not wearing a face mask. Where’s the outrage?

Nancy Pelosi is 80 years old and she clearly isn’t afraid of the Woo-woo virus. Why?

