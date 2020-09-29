Enemies of the People: MSM Headlines Are Mostly Fake Stories Founded on Outright Lies

One thing is absolutely for sure at this point, the American media has become perhaps the greatest, single enemy the American people face in this already chaotic year of paradigm change.

If you have been following the headlines since President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, everywhere you look, a relentless torrent of twisted, distorted, and outright crafted from lies news is flooding forth like the spewing of an infected, lanced boil.

It is no longer simply fake news with an agenda, it is deliberately created hate news released with the intention of causing as much damage as quickly as possible.

The American media is officially become the enemy of the American people.

“A wonderful and horrible thing is committed in the land; The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?” Jeremiah 5:30,31 (KJB)

Just take a look at the outright lies being passed over as “breaking news” headlines:

DONALD TRUMP ONLY PAID $750 DOLLARS IN TAXES: Absolute lie, not remotely close to the truth. Yes, Donald Trump paid a separate $750 tax-related fee, but that was in addition to paying $1 million in 2016 taxes, and $4.2 million in 2017 taxes .

AMY CONEY BARRETT MEMBER OF RELIGIOUS CULT: The group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands. This is what the fakes news media is calling a "cult that subjugates women" . Last time I checked, the wife being in submission to her godly husband was a standard teaching found in either Testament of the Holy Bible. Fake news and character assasination.

WON'T TELL YOU 3,100 SHOT DEAD IN CHICAGO IN 2020 SO FAR: Chicago is a city run by far Left Democrats, and it is fast becoming the murder capital of the United States, but you won't read about that in main stream fake news outlet. CNN fudged the numbers and reported that only 500 had died.

TRUMP'S TAXES ARE A 'NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE': Democrats Are LYING About Trump's Taxes , Push INSANE Theory That He's A National Security Threat. Media falsely claimed that Trump only paid 750$ in 2016 and 2017 In reality the New York Time's revealed Trump overpaid by millions, $1M in 2016 and 4.2M in 2017 The reality is that Trump, through deductions and losses, was only liable for $750. Following the news Democrats and leftists pounced. Nancy Pelosi claims there is a national security issue over Trump's debt and media claimed the same. NYT however noted that Trump easily can afford to sell assets to cover any debts he has yet still the lies persist. Joe Biden is already pushing out the lie that Trump only paid $750 and of course anti trump people are rolling with it ignoring the bulk of the story.

JOE BIDEN IS BEATING TRUMP IN THE POLLS: They are all repeating the fake narrative that Joe Biden is way ahead in the polls, yet everywhere that Donald Trump goes to speak, there are thousands of people crowding to get in. Biden is not even campaigning at this point, but again, you would never know that if you only read the main stream media. Did you know that Trump is beating Biden in Michigan? Of course you didn't. The media won't tell you Joe Biden cannot answer prewritten, softball questions without a teleprompter or that his earpiece is feeding him the answers. See the video below for the shocking proof.

It is literally exhausting trying to wade through the mountain of lies being produced by the media, but buckle up, we still have 36 more days to go and this mess will only get worse and worse. Like the grand finale of a summer fireworks display, this will all come to a climax in an attack that will have to be seen to be believed.

But one thing is absolutely for sure at this point, the American media is one of the greatest enemies the American people face in this already chaotic year of paradigm change. Even the Drudge Report, a longtime conservative aggregate news service, is guzzling the Liberal Kool-Aid by the gallon.

Now Fake News @CNN is actually reporting that I wanted my daughter, Ivanka, to run with me as my Vice President in 2016 Election. Wrong and totally ridiculous. These people are sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2020

George Orwell in his novel ‘1984 said it best – “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Joe Biden Getting His Answers From A Teleprompter

Even with reading from a teleprompter, Joe Biden still cannot figure out what’s going on. The fake news media is totally covering for him. The third video is very interesting because Biden cannot seem to catch his breath, he appears that way often. Have you ever heard the media mention that fact ever? Nope.