Massive Religious Revival Would Thwart the Illuminati Satanists

The thing the Illuminati most fear is a mass religious revival and return to God.

by Henry Makow, PhD

Naturally, we feel helpless knowing all the levers of power belong to the central banking cartel which is committed to enslaving humanity or worse. We feel helpless knowing that all our “leaders” are their toadies.

But they do not control our souls, which in fact is the main prize. They can have all the money and power but they can’t have our souls.

The Illuminati can be thwarted by millions of people turning their back on greed and lust, and instead devoting their lives to performing God’s will, as they see it.

For those people who have more money than they need, money is a disease of the mind.

These people spend their days fixated on fluctuations in the stock market, tending to money they will never spend. I know because I am one of them.

Money (and Gold) are not going to save us from what is coming.

Satanists addicted us to money (and sex) in order to enslave us.

They say so explicitly:

“The very moment you seek happiness outside yourselves, you become our willing servants,” Illuminati insider Harold Rosenthal said.

“Your people never realize that we offer them only worthless baubles that cannot bring fulfillment. They procure one and consume it and are not filled. We present another.

“We have an infinite number of outward distractions, to the extent that life cannot again turn inward to find its definite fulfillment. You have become addicted to our medicine through which we have become your absolute masters…

“We have converted the people to our philosophy of getting and acquiring so that they will never be satisfied. A dissatisfied people are pawns in our game of world conquest. Thus, they are always seeking and never able to find satisfaction. The very moment they seek happiness outside themselves, they become our willing servants.”

When we have God, we want nothing else. We must die to the world (mortify) and put ourselves in God’s hands. This means eschewing the pursuit of money and sex. After a little time, happiness will emanate from within that will dwarf anything the world can provide.

We are a lot like Oscar Wilde who said, ‘I can resist anything but temptation.’ But resisting temptation is the essence of obeying God. Unless we are constantly working to be better, we are getting worse.

All love is the love of God. As far as humans are concerned, God is perfection, a state of consciousness in which our spiritual ideals – truth, love, justice, and beauty – are self-evident.

We don’t love people – we love God in people.

Romantic love is the sublimation of the love of God.

God is always watching us. He hears every thought we have.

God loves us.

Ultimately, the New World Order is designed to expunge the human spirit.

We can defeat it by dedicating ourselves to God en masse.

“Ye who loves God hates Evil.” Proverbs 8-13