Legally Overturning Covid Restrictions And States Of Emergency

Memo to lawyers: What are you waiting for? File big cases now.

by Jon Rappoport

I’ve been covering the decision in the Pennsylvania COVID case and the court filing in Ohio. They give us the templates for potential victories in other states and countries.

In Pennsylvania (ruling), a federal judge just ruled that Governor Wolf’s COVID containment measures are unconstitutional.

The judge went further. NO emergency cancels the Constitution.

There is a line that cannot be crossed. The right to assemble, to have freedom of movement, to earn a living—they can’t be wiped off the board by lockdowns for ANY reason.

This is, indeed, a heroic ruling. It affirms the unmistakable rays of light emanating from the basis of the American Republic.

In Tom Renz’s gigantic Ohio filing against Governor Mike DeWine, both the Constitution and issues of fact/science are asserted.

Facts mean something. A declaration of emergency must undergo scrutiny, to determine whether a clear and present danger justifies the declaration.

Otherwise, a government can destroy the Constitution, the rule of law, and human rights by falsely claiming danger when there is none. We would be back in the time of Royal Edict, with the king’s army as the “rationale.”

(Attorney press release posted here; Attorney plaintiff document filed with court posted here.)

In 2020, lunatic cultural proclivities, media propaganda, political jockeying, pretensions of science, scare tactics, rigging of “facts,” and profit motives are in the mix. They produce amnesia about basic principles.

The law, when correctly applied, refreshes memory and sweeps away a blizzard of claims and counter-claims. The law comes to the point.

Using the law, one can say to governors and their public health advisors,

“You’ve been going on for months now about the COVID spread and the emergency and the containment measures, but we want to reduce this to basics: do you have the Constitutional right to strip away our freedoms, and is there a factual reason to believe a state of emergency is necessary — so we’re going to court.”

Or, putting it another way: “Sir, you’re holding a gun to my head while you’re explaining at length why I can’t move. But you see, nothing has happened in court yet. Meet my lawyer. Are you going to shoot us both? Is that where you really want to go?”

In Ohio, attorney Tom Renz, on behalf of his clients, and against the governor, is asking for a jury trial. He wants citizens to hear the complex arguments about COVID SCIENCE.

He wants citizens to understand the con and the game that is being played, in great detail. This is impressive. Renz believes The People deserve to know and they are capable of understanding.

From my nearly 40 years working as a reporter, experience tells me attorney Renz is correct. When the truth is laid out step by step, The People come to their senses.

They cut through their own malaise. They cut through media indoctrination. As if they once took a voyage to an island called Logic, they suddenly remember that voyage.

After all, the COVID lockdowns and the economic destruction are being visited on the population at large, so let a dozen of their members (OUR members) hear the case and adjudicate it.

I’m not naïve about courts and judges and lawyers and juries. But I do know that, among the denizens of that system, there are keen minds and persons of good will.

Persons who know that the Law, as it was once enshrined by the Founders, is a beacon and a breakthrough.

It is a culmination, after centuries of struggle, which places freedom at the head of the table.

Freedom — not edicts, not lockdowns.

What is COVID science? Has the virus actually been defined? Have case and death numbers been drastically inflated? Is there a pandemic? Why is a diagnostic test that has so many holes, that has never been properly validated, being deployed? How many obfuscations has the CDC planted to hide official secrets?

Let’s go to court and turn on the lights and explore the rabbit hole.