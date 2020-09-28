Latest CDC Data: Covid-19 Poses Virtually No Death Risk for People Under the Age of 50

New CDC data confirm that the Wuhan coronavirus poses almost zero death risk in people below the age of 50 (see details below).

by Mike Adams

At the same time, these data also confirm the virus remains extremely dangerous to people over the age of 70, and the CDC estimates that 1 in 18 elderly people who contract the virus (i.e. are “infected”) end up being killed by it.

Meanwhile, the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) for people 50 – 69 years is 1 in 200, making it far deadlier than the seasonal flu for individuals in that group.

But for people aged 20 – 49 years, the IFR drops to just 1 in 5000. This means that for every 5,000 people who are infected within this age group, one fatality is expected.

Those below the age of 20 have an even lower fatality rate: About 1 in 33,000.

In summary, the risk of death from the coronavirus in people under the age of 50 is extremely small, and approaching zero.

These numbers are based on the CDC’s new data released at the following link, using “Scenario 5” which is labeled, “Current Best Estimate”: CDC.gov

CDC data confirm the danger to elderly people while simultaneously showing how little risk there is to younger Americans

What’s especially notable in these CDC data is how they simultaneously confirm three very important things:

1) Yes, the coronavirus was killing a very high percentage of infected people as it was sweeping through nursing homes where mostly elderly people were present.

During its peak in early-to-mid April of this year, we calculated the virus was killing 1 in 10 people who showed symptoms.

This is very similar to the CDC’s current data for the 70+ age group, where the virus is currently killing 1 in 18 people who are infected, while 40% of infections are asymptomatic.

This means 10.8 people out of the 18 are symptomatic, which is nearly identical to our calculated number of 1 in 10.

Notably, the early deaths in America were happening almost exclusively among the elderly, which is one reason why the death rate was initially so high.

2) Now that we have more detailed demographic data, we know that the Wuhan coronavirus is nearly harmless to college-aged young adults, which means that running strict covid-19 lockdowns and social distancing mandates on college campuses is non-scientific and a complete waste of time and energy.

All college lockdowns should be immediately ended.

3) We also know that among typical working-aged Americans in the 20 – 49 group, there is such a low risk of death that locking down workplaces and sending everyone home is another useless endeavor.

It means the corporate lockdowns are rooted in junk science, not real risks.

Based on these data, it’s also safe for most people to vote in person

These data show that it’s also perfectly safe for most people to vote in person. Only those who are 60+ would likely face any significant risk of death from contracting a covid-19 infection.

Yet the Democrats claim the existence of coronavirus “cases” (i.e. infections) demands that everybody vote by mail, opening up all sorts of opportunities for Democrats to cheat and rig elections nationwide through ballot stuffing, selective ballot destruction, ballot harvesting and other nefarious methods.

Most importantly, these data show that coronavirus “cases” are meaningless if detected in someone who isn’t sick.

The left-wing media continues to try to terrorize the nation by claiming tens of thousands of new “cases” each day, but these cases are almost universally non-significant in that the patients demonstrate no symptoms and no sickness.

Furthermore, the tests being used to diagnose such “cases” are extremely unreliable and likely rooted in predominantly false positives.

In fact, in a truly shocking development that has not been reported by the fake news media, the former Chief Science Officer of Pfizer is now claiming the entire “second wave” of the pandemic is being faked through the use of unreliable mass testing that’s producing mostly false positives.

You can watch him say these things in this extraordinary interview:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The bottom line? Unless you’re over the age of 60 or so, the coronavirus poses very little risk to you. The lockdown reactions toward the virus are wildly exaggerated and medically unnecessary.

While precautions should be taken for those who are elderly and therefore more vulnerable to risks of death, younger Americans don’t need vaccines, masks, social distancing or lockdowns.

What they need is to get their lives back.

Open the schools, the cities, the churches, the restaurants and the movie theaters. End the mask mandates and recommend vitamin D, zinc, quercetin and licorice root herbs.

Legalize hydroxychloroquine nationwide and we can end this entire pandemic for the vast majority of the population.