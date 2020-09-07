Kanye West: Planned Parenthood Commits ‘Black Genocide’ via Abortion

by Cassie B.

It’s not a secret that Planned Parenthood kills a shocking number of black babies each day, but it’s a topic that doesn’t get a lot of airtime in the mainstream media.

That’s why rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is taking advantage of the spotlight to spread the word about these atrocities to his huge fan base.

In a recent interview with Nick Cannon on his YouTube podcast, West talked about his views on abortion, among other topics.

When Cannon mentioned that West was recognized by Bloomberg News for having an even bigger net worth than Forbes had reported, he said that wealth was nothing compared to another accomplishment: “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.”

West was referring to a political rally in South Carolina earlier this summer, when he made headlines for tearfully admitting that he and his wife had considered aborting their daughter, North, who was their first child; they now have four children.

He received a lot of backlash for his comments, which he defended on Twitter by writing:

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me. I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

He also spoke at the rally about how his father wanted his mother to abort him. He told Cannon that his father told him that abortion culture “teaches people that a child isn’t a real soul.”

West also reiterated the importance of family and his pro-life stance, saying that abortion is “black genocide” that takes place on a daily basis.

He said that God has enlightened him to this situation because he wants him to use his platform to raise awareness of it.

He said that more than 22.5 million black children have been aborted in the last 50 years “strategically and on purpose.”

He also correctly pointed out that Planned Parenthood was actually founded and placed in minority communities with the aim of killing black people.

Its founder, Margaret Sanger, was a known racist and eugenicist who wanted to reduce the population of black people in the U.S..

It’s a theme he also spoke about in a Forbes interview in which he said that Planned Parenthood has “been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Abortion is the top killer of black lives in America

West said that abortion is the top killer of black lives in America.

AND HE’S RIGHT: Abortion Kills More Black Americans Than Every Other Cause Of Death Combined: 19 Million Since 1973

He cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that abortion kills more black people than heart disease, cancer, accidents, homicide, diabetes and HIV combined. He added that a thousand black babies are aborted every day.

In 2011, a total of 360,000 black babies were aborted. According to the CDC, 287,072 black people died from all other causes except abortion that same year.

Also important to know: Bill Gates’ Father Was the Head of ‘Planned Parenthood’ and Inspired His Population Control Views

West also told Cannon that he has heard from some people who said they “connected” to what he said at the rally about abortion and decided not to terminate their pregnancy as a result.

He said, “If they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, ‘Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here.’”

West recently converted to Christianity and has been critical of the notion that blacks and Democrats are natural allies.

He is currently running for president, but it is not clear how serious his efforts are. He is on the ballot in eight states so far but has missed some other important filing deadlines.

The rapper, who boasts 30.8 million followers on Twitter, said that he is one of the “bullhorns” speaking out about the horrors of abortion.

It is great to see someone with such a huge platform drawing attention to the fact that black babies are being murdered and dismembered for money by a racist organization that claims to care about their well-being, and one can only hope that there will enough outcry to bring about real change.