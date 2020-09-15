JAMA Article Affirms Benefits of Hydroxychloroquine in Treating COVID-19

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has published a new research letter highlighting the proven benefits of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in successfully treating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Entitled, “SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Community Health Workers in India Before and After Use of Face Shields,” the paper explains that healthcare workers in India who came down with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) were quickly cured of the disease, their health fully restored, upon taking the generic anti-malaria drug.

None of these frontline workers wore face coverings, mind you. They only took HCQ, which quickly eliminated their symptoms and brought them back to good health in almost no time at all.

“The 12 infected workers were moved to care centers,” wrote Dr. M. Emmanuel Bhaskar, the paper’s author.

“Four developed desaturation and mild breathing difficulty and were treated with oral hydroxychloroquine and oxygen therapy; all 4 recovered.”

Dr. Bhaskar’s research is a far cry from the hit piece that JAMA earlier published, supposedly “debunking” HCQ as an effective remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

As it turns out, HCQ is a simple, inexpensive and safe way to cure the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) without the need for a vaccine or other drug intervention.

Other remedies like green tea and zinc have likewise shown incredible promise in alleviating the plandemic, if only the deep state medical establishment would allow it.

Reference: Clearnewswire.com (excerpt)