IMDb Parental Warning for Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Says Scenes in Movie are ‘Lawfully Defined as Pedophilia’

IMDb’s parental warning on the new Netflix movie ‘Cuties’ literally states that some of the scenes in the film are “lawfully defined as pedophilia.”

Outrage over the film, which focuses on four pre-teen girls preparing for a dance competition, has exploded after the full movie was released last night.

As we highlighted earlier, there are numerous scenes where children are overtly sexualized in the most disgusting ways possible.

These are 11-year-old girls

Despite the backlash, which led to #CancelNetflix trending on Twitter today, the mainstream media has been gushing in its praise for the movie.

In lauding the film, journalists are celebrating a movie which IMDb’s parental guide literally describes as pedophilia.

Parental Warning: During one of the many highly sexualized & erotic dance scenes that purposefully exploit & objectify numerous scantily clad under age girls, one of the female child dancers lifts up her cropped top to fully display her bare breast.

This is lawfully defined as pedophilia and can be extremely distressing to many viewers,” states the text on the IMDb website.

The website then lists numerous other instances of how the children in the movie are sexualized.

“Trigger Warning: An 11 year old girl watches a female rap music video where naked women role play through dance both heterosexual & lesbian sex acts.

“An 11 year old female dance group then mimics these sexual moves via on themselves and on each other while the camera zooms in on their sexual body parts as they erotically writher. This can be highly distressing to many viewers.”

“Female breast nudity of a minor during an erotic dance scene and lengthy & excessive closeup shots of breasts, bums and spread crotches of scantily clad 11 year old girls during numerous sexualized dance routines.”

“A pair of tight leather pants on an 11 year old girl are forcefully pulled down in the midst of a scuffle; the camera glances at her panty exposed bum.”

UPDATE: IMDB runs cover for ‘Cuties’ – waters down its warning.

Despite the transparently vile nature of the film, it has received a 90% positive review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The media responded to the controversy by blaming “right-wingers” for being “angry” over a film which is in fact a ‘beautiful’ “coming of age” story.

There is nothing more to say aside from the fact that the entertainment industry and the media is run by truly sick people.

