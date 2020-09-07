The Illuminati Designed Society to Steal Your Soul

We don’t realize that society is a giant behaviour modification laboratory. The goal is to enslave us mentally and spiritually, and ultimately physically.

by Henry Makow PhD

An illuminati member sent shivers down my spine when he echoed my words.

In an article “Entertained to Death,” posted in December, 2015, I said people today are “externalized.” We seek happiness outside of our true selves, i.e. our soul.

Recently, I was astonished to read this quotation by Harold Rosenthal from 1976: “The very moment you seek happiness outside yourselves, you become our willing servants.”

Forget about the Patriot Act and the NSA. Our enslavement takes a much more subtle and pervasive form. Truly, we are unconscious victims of a diabolical spiritual attack.

ENTERTAINED TO DEATH

First my description.

We are “feel good” addicts. We need a cocktail of money, sex, knowledge, drugs, purchases, hits, “likes,” food, love, praise, etc. If we make our quota, ego is happy. We had a good day.

But this habit degrades us and makes us feel empty. We have displaced our soul-identity and identified with our “wants” instead.

In my article, I compared our souls to the light bulb in a slide projector. We covet the slideshow displayed on a screen. “Wanting” them makes us miserable. We may not get them; or even when we do, we find they are a chimera.

The mind is a prison where the soul is tortured by thoughts. The key is to not identify with the slides (“thoughts”) but with the light.

There is no mystery about religion. It is simply obeying God’s voice speaking through the soul. This is not an option.

We cannot thrive and find happiness without obeying His directives. “Sin” is being enslaved to material desire instead.

“The Lord is my Shepherd and I shall not Want.”

If we don’t want to be beggars, we must say, “I have enough” and renounce the pursuit of money. Marriage is the way to say I have “enough” when it comes to sex.

Instead of arranging our beggar bowls each day, we must serve God instead. Define what that means for you.

For me, it means dedicating every thought and deed to Him. It means dedicating my life to a spiritual ideal, like Truth, Beauty, Love (service, family) or Justice.

It means praising and thanking God for the gift of life and the miracle of creation. (I don’t pretend to have mastered this.)

It means shutting out the world and vibrating according to an inner voice. God is Consciousness, a spiritual dimension we enter only by rededicating and purifying ourselves.

This is the basis of all true religions. The scary thing is that the illuminati understand this and deliberately sabotage this process (the devil’s work.)

ENTERTAINED TO DEATH BY THE iLLUMINATI

Harold Rosenthal was an illuminati Jewish insider. He worked for NewYork Senator Jacob Javits.

In an 1976 “tell all” interview, he said the following:

“Your people never realize that we offer them only worthless baubles that cannot bring fulfillment. They procure one and consume it and are not filled. We present another.

“We have an infinite number of outward distractions, to the extent that life cannot again turn inward to find its definite fulfillment. You have become addicted to our medicine through which we have become your absolute masters…”

“We have converted the people to our philosophy of getting and acquiring so that they will never be satisfied. A dissatisfied people are pawns in our game of world conquest.

“Thus, they are always seeking and never able to find satisfaction. The very moment they seek happiness outside themselves, they become our willing servants.”

The illuminati display a deep spiritual understanding. If we had a first-hand connection to God, we would need nothing else. Because we don’t, they can mystify and sell us baubles to fill the vacuum – sex, romantic love, art, knowledge, toys etc..

They suffer from this ailment themselves. Rosenthal gave this revealing interview, which ultimately cost him his life, to get some “gambling money.”

Most of us see sin in terms of human frailty. We don’t realize that society is organized by Satanists to entrap us.

It is a giant behaviour modification laboratory. The goal is to enslave us mentally and spiritually, and ultimately physically.

Wherever something degrades us and distracts from Truth, we will find illuminati and masons pulling the levers: War. Sexual liberation. Pornography. The stock market. Sexual deviance. Movies and TV preaching the liberal gospel.

Wherever we find ugliness being promoted as beautiful, lies promoted as truth, evil promoted as goodness, and sickness promoted as health, we will find these people.

Wherever evil is advocated as “tolerance”, and self-discipline is condemned as “repression”, you will find these satanists who preach “do as thou wilt.”

Forgive them father, for they know not what they do.

We cannot afford to be naive about the world in which we live. At the same time, we can still find true happiness personally.

Belief in God is really a belief in oneself. Not because we are God, which is ridiculous, but because we answer to no one but God. We live in the Spirit of God and need nothing else.

That’s why the illuminati have worked hard to displace God and become our master. Without the God connection our lioves are trivial.